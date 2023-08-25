The Gazette-Mail’s Phil Kabler recently pointed out the hypocrisy in Gov. Jim Justice showing up at groundbreakings and ribbon-cuttings for projects funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, which the governor earlier had termed a “real screw up.”
The governor should put his shirt back on, because Hypocrisy magazine has all the centerfolds it needs. Unfortunately, nowadays, you can’t swing a dead rat on a string without hitting a Republican who, after voting against a bill, later attempts to share credit for the benefits it provided.
It isn’t just the Inflation Reduction Act that has been on the receiving end of the GOP’s head-snapping duplicity, which lately has become a contagion. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act also has been dissed by people who voted against it, then turned around and praised its benefits. Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently called out Republicans who had voted against the Infrastructure Act only to conveniently reverse course.
Iowa Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson voted against the infrastructure bill, saying it represented, “Washington spending at its worst.” But, once the bill passed, Hinson wowed the audience with a double-twisting back flip off the 3-meter board as she happily told her constituents in the Hawkeye State, “We secured $829 million in federal funding to upgrade locks and dams ... . This is game-changing for Iowa’s agriculture industry.” “We,” Rep. Hinson?
GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama described the infrastructure legislation as, “loaded with giveaways to big cities [read, Blacks] and pet projects that have little to do with real infrastructure.” But when some of the legislation’s benefits drifted his state’s way, the former Auburn University football coach called a timeout to strategize. “Great to see Alabama received crucial funds to boost ongoing broadband projects,” he crowed, as if he had called the game winning play.
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., attacked the legislation as “Biden’s infrastructure fiasco,” when she voted against it. Soon after the bill passed, however, Mace held a news conference where she celebrated $25.9 million in funding for the Charleston, South Carolina, Area Regional Transportation Authority, not mentioning that the cash was courtesy of Dems and the Infrastructure Act.
Like Mace and almost every other GOP member of the U.S. House, Missouri Republican Rep. Sam Graves voted against the bill. Once it passed, however, Graves said, “Congratulations to all who helped secure this funding,” as he praised $1.3 million for a highway project in his state. He should have said, “Congratulations to all the Democrats, because Republicans like me did our best to torpedo this highway project funding.”
No stranger to gargantuan hypocrisy, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia termed the Infrastructure Act “an American last disaster.” But the “disaster” came up roses in her state. Take it from the right-wing darling herself who subsequently announced that, “The Q-Cells [solar energy company] will add more jobs to Dalton [Georgia] thanks to our good county and state people that worked together.” Perhaps the page of her speech where she mentioned how the Q-Cells folks had credited the infrastructure legislation had blown off the podium.
Kevin Stitt, the Republican governor of Oklahoma who had slammed the infrastructure bill as “insanity,” later trumpeted the decision of another solar energy company, Enel, to locate in his state. Not only does “the wind come whistling down the plain,” in Oklahoma, it evidently is also being whistled into his constituents’ nether regions by Stitt, who cited Enel’s decision as, “a huge win for Oklahoma.” The governor never mentioned that the Enel company itself had credited the infrastructure legislation for its decision to plant solar roots in his state.
West Virginia’s senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, wisely voted for the Infrastructure Act, which now is providing about $6 billion for West Virginia’s roads, bridges, water projects and broadband. Manchin and Capito have earned their tickets to the ribbon-cuttings. In contrast, GOP Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller voted against the bill. But look for them to shamelessly appear at the groundbreakings, nevertheless.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.