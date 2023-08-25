Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Gazette-Mail’s Phil Kabler recently pointed out the hypocrisy in Gov. Jim Justice showing up at groundbreakings and ribbon-cuttings for projects funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, which the governor earlier had termed a “real screw up.”

The governor should put his shirt back on, because Hypocrisy magazine has all the centerfolds it needs. Unfortunately, nowadays, you can’t swing a dead rat on a string without hitting a Republican who, after voting against a bill, later attempts to share credit for the benefits it provided.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

