History has forgotten the exact year that my father’s family began celebrating Independence Day with a reunion, but it likely was during his boyhood in the 1920s or 1930s. Surely there was great anticipation at the approach of each of those annual events, as excitement built until the day that the cars, stocked with cousins, aunts, uncles, in-laws and grandparents, arrived “up Elk” to picnic and wade in the cooling shallows.
Woven into the fabric of each gathering was a subtle, yet vital, reason for the event. In difficult times, the reunion reinforced the value of “keeping the family together,” as my father put it.
I imagine the conversations that drifted among the shade of the poplars and oaks, as a comfortable ease settled among the grownups, their chats pierced only by the happy shouts of the children at their play. That annual reunion was a grand lady, one whose benevolent guidance faithfully nurtured her family.
During the 1950s and 1960s, Madam Reunion stuck to her annual duty, maintaining family unity. The sand banks of the Elk River gave way to local parks or an uncle’s farm or the home of a cousin in nearby Kentucky. Since 1993, Mrs. Wyatt and I have been privileged to host the event at our home a few miles outside of Charleston.
When my father and his siblings married, their spouses became family as did the husbands and wives and partners of all the cousins of my era and the years that followed, steadily bringing 50 or 60 attendees each year.
Time, however, has its way of piling up losses. We were jolted by the sudden and untimely loss of a cousin who lived in the Washington D.C. area and the similar fate of one of my uncles as well as by a horrible wreck that took away another cousin whose life had barely begun. The thieving years took my grandparents and parents and my aunts and uncles until now only one of my father’s sisters, Jeanette, and her husband Bill, remain from that era.
But something else began happening too, even as the invigoration of new births was occurring. Employment opportunities meant moves to faraway places for many of the younger families. Reunion attendance began to decline. What had been 50 or 60 attendees settled at 35 or 40 for several years. And as that occurred, I began to notice a bit of mist in the eye of our Lady Reunion.
Now, as additional years have elapsed, attendance has declined even further. And, although we are not yet ancient, I have noticed that Mrs. Wyatt and I grow a little older each year, too. Thus, we let the family know that this would be our final year to serve as hosts.
Perhaps our annual family meet-up has, herself, grown weary and would like to put her feet up and rest. Perhaps having raised her family to adulthood, her tender attentions are no longer needed even though she has kept the family together through war and depression and death and each allotment of joy and sadness that life has given us.
Whichever direction the winds of time carry the family reunion, I will forever feel her echoes, her chatter, her laughter, her comforting closeness and the support that she provided us while she asked nothing in return, except that we be there.
Enjoy a great 4th of July, everyone.