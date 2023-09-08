If nothing else, the level of buzz about recent high school football scores indicates that something ought to be done.
Last Friday, Hurricane High led Capital, 56-0, at the half and won, 93-7. The same evening, Huntington High trounced South Charleston, 86-0, after leading 49-0 in the first quarter. And Nitro’s Wildcats ran over the St. Albans Red Dragons, 84-6. These games used to be competitive.
At school this week, surely some members of the defeated teams wondered whether football practice that afternoon would be worth the effort. The primary culprit is the West Virginia Legislature’s one-time transfer privilege. No longer do transfer athletes have to sit out a year. Even a gentleman’s agreement among coaches (sadly, not always a safe assumption) to contain the outlandish scores offers little in the way of a salve to the defeated teams.
The gravitation of better players to better teams is inevitable. Given that the Legislature created the dumb rule, perhaps its members should change it. An athlete having to spend a year away from the playing field after moving to a new school would put the brakes on wholesale team switching.
Elsewhere, there is some good news in sports. Major League Baseball games are now about 25 minutes shorter. And each of those 25 minutes was dead time. The change is mostly because of a 15-second pitch clock (20 seconds with a man on base), combined with a requirement that, at the 8-second mark, batters must be facing the pitcher and be ready to hit. Also, since 2022, every pitcher must face at least three batters, unless, after facing fewer batters, the inning ends.
Thus, we have been freed from this: “Ball one,” the umpire calls, upon which the batter turns away from the plate, walks halfway back the dugout, takes several deep breaths, adjusts his batting gloves, takes his helmet off and studies it for inspiration, puts it back on, practices his swing for a half hour, saunters back to the batter’s box, raises his hand to the umpire to indicate he needs to paw the dirt with his toe until he has dug a hole capable of interring Andre the Giant, then studies his bat with an intensity that suggests he might be deciphering the Rosetta Stone, before finally indicating that he is ready to play.
Thankfully, now all of that foolishness has been eliminated from the game.
And we no longer must endure a second form of torture. Another pitch is thrown. “Strike one!” The catcher returns the ball to his pitcher, who immediately examines it and becomes convinced it has acquired a taint, contaminated by an unknown evil spell that also prevents him from ever, ever stepping on the foul line (another story completely). The ball is replaced by the umpire. The new ball is exactly like the previous one. The pitcher then must take the new ball on safari in the general direction of second base before, at last, journeying back to the mound, where he, too, feels compelled to dig at the dirt with his toe. By and by, the dirt looks just right. By this point, the batter has returned from his vacation, unpacked his bags and is ready to hit.
Thus, after a duration that roughly equals span of our nation’s involvement in World War II, we are ready to see baseball played again. The catcher suggests that the pitcher throw a fastball, to which the pitcher shakes his head. Following several more suggested pitches, the pitcher and catcher meet for a conference that will last until the following day, unless interrupted by the umpire. At long last, another toss is made. “Ball two” the ump announces.
I thank the lords of baseball for sending those deceased 25 minutes to exactly where they belong — the last two minutes of every basketball game. And if baseball has fixed all of that, surely our Legislature can reverse needless discouragement among high school students.
The kids deserve better than practicing all week only to suffer a Friday evening of embarrassment.