Milo Dorbert died recently, just 90 minutes after he was born. He died because he was born without lungs or kidneys, a victim of something called Potter syndrome.
But Potter syndrome wasn’t the only reason that little Milo spent 90 agonizing minutes gasping for air before he passed away. It was the same reason that his mother and father had spent the prior four months knowing that Milo would be born, then suffocate to death. Milo’s story was described more fully by The Washington Post’s Frances Stead Sellers, Thomas Simonetti and Maggie Penman.
She was nearly halfway through her pregnancy when Deborah Dorbert and her husband Lee were given the dark diagnosis. Milo would be born only to die. Understanding that there was no hope of their baby’s survival, the Dorberts sought an abortion. Then, as if an unseen vulture had been circling the young couple, a second crushing reality settled on them. They live in Florida, and her pregnancy had passed 15 weeks, meaning that an abortion was against the law.
Although the Florida law has an exception for fatal fetal abnormalities, that exception itself has an exception — there can be no abortion while the baby’s heart continues to beat. Milo’s did, although only because the umbilical cord was supplying him with oxygen which, once he was born, his little body would never do because it had no lungs. When the cord was cut, Milo would die.
Thus, for more than three agonizing months, Deborah was forced to carry a baby that, as surely as night follows day, would be dead minutes after it was born. Florida’s self-righteous governor, Ron DeSantis, along with heartless abortion opponents in the state’s legislature, had forced Deborah to carry a fetus she knew would be born and then die, gasping for air.
And that would happen because a group of elected individuals, filled with smug self-assurance in the rightness of their own beliefs, had decided for Deborah that she would have to buck up and endure. And most of them, without troubling themselves to consider that Jesus never spoke a word about abortion, erroneously link his name to their church of anti-abortionism.
The days crept by for Deborah and Lee as they lived in anguished anticipation of the inevitable birth and death that awaited the baby they had named Milo. Day upon day, Deborah arose to face the looming agony of feeling a baby inside her, a baby whose death was a forgone conclusion.
At 37 weeks, labor was induced so that Milo could be born and then die. “When he came out, you could hear him gasping for air,” Deborah remembers. Her father, Peter Rogell, was there. At first, he mistook Milo’s gasps for hiccups, only to realize they were spasms of a dying baby’s efforts to breath. And 90 minutes later, Rogell and Deborah and Lee watched Milo die. There was a cremation. A service was held as Lee hugged his sobbing wife.
Peter Rogell is unable to put aside the images of Milo’s futile gasps. He has tried to reconcile his anti-abortion beliefs with the agony that was imposed on his daughter by a sanctimonious Florida governor and legislature. And he can’t stop thinking that all of this pain could have been prevented months before.
“The law has created torture,” he said.
Deborah feels grief, but it isn’t normal grief. It is a perversion of grief because it is overlain with knowledge that her suffering, and Milo’s, were fueled by politicians who know little to nothing about obstetrics or the feelings of a woman like her.
Lee Dorbert finds new challenges as he pays the family’s bills. The family owes well above $10,000, and rising, in medical costs, plus $7,000 for the cremation and funeral. But those are the practical matters that will eventually be overcome. In contrast, the hurt brought on by anti-abortion zealots will never be paid in full.
And as Deborah tries to put aside the crushing torment of her needlessly broken heart, Florida’s governor and legislators busy themselves attempting to restrict abortions even further.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.