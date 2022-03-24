Several thoughtful bills emerged in our recent legislative session, although not all of them passed. One would provide tax credits to businesses that make child care available to their employees. And there was a bill to encourage recycling of plastics. Yet another would establish a pilot program in Cabell County to relieve sheriffs departments of the time-consuming burden of transporting people to mental health commitment hearings.
A bill designed to set up a state regulatory program for underground storage of carbon dioxide was offered, although it failed. There was a measure making it easier to demolish dilapidated houses. Another would shore up the state’s mine cleanup program, mainly because the Environmental Protection Agency’s regulators found that the state wasn’t getting the job done. A much-needed pay increase of 5% for state employees was put forth. All were good efforts.
As I articulated last week, our GOP supermajority has taken a meat axe to public education this year. However, in contrast, a few commendable education bills managed to slip through. One would protect the First Amendment rights of student journalists. Another aimed to provide instruction regarding eating disorders and self-harm.
Unfortunately, the above people-friendly islands of productivity were all but lost in a roiling sea of Republican calamity. Among the GOP’s more heartless bills was one that would cut unemployment compensation from 26 weeks to either 12 or 14. Legislators, most of whom have never known a day of want, served this delectable slice of rancid red meat to families whose breadwinners are out of work because a mine shut down, a business went belly up or a manufacturing concern moved away. Heartless.
Also on the “worst bills” list is an anti-capitalism bill that would forbid the state from dealing with banks that knowingly refuse to invest in fossil fuels. Add to the list the bill that would ban lawsuits by workers whose injuries were caused by unsafe working conditions, leaving Worker’s Compensation as their only recourse.
Mr. COVID-19 and his extended family of mongrel variants were pleased to learn that our Legislature passed a bill making it illegal for hospitals, colleges and state and local governments to require proof of vaccination to enter their doors. And there was a GOP effort to turn the Religious Freedom Restoration Act on its head by baptizing religion-based discrimination. Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, rightly termed that mutation a “hate bill.”
Republicans’ infatuation with the faded beauty of local government control was thrown over for their new girlfriend, the Capitol-knows-best hottie. Thus, they pushed a bill to take away the authority of cities to accomplish things such as establishing a minimum wage; enacting a prevailing wage; regulating strikes; requiring leave time; mandating worker training beyond the minimum already required by law; or regulating marketing of products beyond the minimums already set in law.
Super-sizing their government overreach didn’t stop there. The GOP went further by substituting “natural immunity” (as if they know what that is) for employers’ vaccination requirements. Elsewhere, with 6,400 struggling state children adrift in the uncertain waters of foster care, and with 30% of Child Protective Services worker slots unfilled, a proposed 15% pay raise for those overworked and underpaid folks was torpedoed by the alleged smartest boy in class and ironically pro-life Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, even though the bill had passed overwhelmingly in the House of Delegates.
Brushing aside both rationality and West Virginia’s long history of coal mine disasters, the supermajority pushed a bill to require inspectors to give advanced notice to mine operators prior to safety inspections. As if that absurdity wasn’t sufficiently dumb, the inspections would be renamed “visits.” And the bill would kneecap corrective orders by reconceptualizing them as “recommendations.”
Diabetics were heartened to learn of a bill to cap insulin co-pays at $35 a month. The Senate passed it overwhelmingly, 31-3. Miraculously, it also passed the House, 94-3, after being amended to similarly cap state employees’ coverage at $35, because members of the House concluded that diabetic state workers are just as diabetic as any other diabetics. As reasonable as that seemed, the Senate then voted down the whole thing.
It was that kind of year, in our Legislature.