Gov. Jim Justice wants to be the next senator from West Virginia. He evidently has what it takes — an “R” for Republicans after his name.

The “R” is almighty. It is the alpha and the omega of state politics. Besides, it is a voting process timesaver that frees the state’s electorate to focus on the really important things, like whether the four-star cornerback will attend West Virginia University.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

