Gov. Jim Justice wants to be the next senator from West Virginia. He evidently has what it takes — an “R” for Republicans after his name.
The “R” is almighty. It is the alpha and the omega of state politics. Besides, it is a voting process timesaver that frees the state’s electorate to focus on the really important things, like whether the four-star cornerback will attend West Virginia University.
With its awesome power, the “R” cancels out Justice’s unspectacular record as governor. In the most recent legislative session, Justice and the Republican-led Legislature took a look at the critical problems facing the state and promptly went to work doing nothing about them. The Gazette-Mail’s Phil Kabler accurately described the vital issues as staff shortages in our jails and prisons, systemic problems with foster care and a pressing need for stabilization of the state’s insurance for its employees, PEIA. Kabler could have added critical shortages of public school teachers.
Instead of solving those problems, Justice and the Legislature slung a rebar into hopes of correcting them by pushing a huge income tax cut that will soon blow a massive hole in the state’s budget. Big Jim and our legislators gambled that, upon hearing of the tax cuts, hundreds of thousands of folks in other states will drop everything and gallop into West Virginia to bolster the tax base. It was the “R” on fiscal overdrive, speeding toward a Gauley Mountain switchback curve.
But, to return to Justice’s bid for the U.S. Senate, consider a single exemplary policy issue. Would Sen. Justice, as a pal of Donald Trump, vote to retighten the requirement (that Trump had loosened) that a train’s brakes will actually bring it to a stop? Those trains carry toxic stuff through our communities. Such inquiries deserve answers.
We are told that businesspeople, like Justice and Trump, are needed in government because, employing their Alpine levels of perspicacity, they will trim waste, enhance efficiency and accomplish other mush that we are expected to believe. But is there really a transfer of skills from turning a profit for shareholders to the diametrically opposite role of a nonprofit government? Inquiring minds want to know.
If businesspeople are to run the government, it would be helpful if they are not saddled with a history of embarrassingly awful business practices, as Justice is. Only last month, a company asked a Randolph County court to garnish his wages (as governor) for failure to repay $850,000 in defaulted business loans.
Warming up in the bullpen was the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled that Justice’s coal firms must pay $2.54 million in penalties that had been assessed by Tennessee environmental regulators in 2016, when Justice’s companies actually had agreed to pay the fines. Now, seven years later, the fines remain unpaid. The penalties had arisen because his coal companies had amassed more than 23,000 environmental violations in Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Virginia.
On top of that, in 2022, Justice’s Bluestone Coal was ordered to pay $320 million to lenders who possessed the nerve to assume that, having loaned their money to a Jim Justice company, they eventually should be paid back.
Meanwhile, retirees from Justice’s coal companies have set aside the “R” to raise their voices in protest of dangerous interruptions in medication coverage that they had been promised. Life matters more to them than the “R,” today. Will it on Election Day?
As if breaking financial promises isn’t bad enough, Justice has constantly ignored his campaign vow to avoid running his businesses while serving as governor. And he has refused to live at the seat of government in Charleston, as he agreed to do in a lawsuit settlement, as the state’s constitution requires.
The words “Sen. Jim Justice” should cause state residents to shudder. Except for the “R.” The “R” calms all fears. It is the answer to everything.