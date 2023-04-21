What motivates a lawyer to dispatch his reputation to the dumpster for Donald Trump? Plenty of attorneys have done just that. Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts of tax evasion, campaign finance violations and other charges arising from his work for Trump. He was sentenced to three years in prison. Was the money that good?
A New York state appeals court was so disgusted by Rudy Giuliani’s “demonstrably false and misleading statements about voter fraud,” that it suspended his law license. His reputation now would need improvement just to be a disgrace.
Current Trump attorney Alina Habba filed Trump’s nutty suit against the Pulitzer Prize committee because they awarded prizes to newspapers that dug into The Donald’s ties to Russia. To top that absurdity, she filed Trump’s suit against his niece, Mary, because she had turned over some of his tax returns (which she had legally acquired) to the New York Times.
Habba and three of her partners also represented Trump in his suit against Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee, claiming they had promulgated a false story about Trump’s ties to Russia. Federal Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks described the suit as “a two-hundred-page political manifesto outlining Trump’s grievances against those who have opposed him,” and sanctioned Habba and her partners, ordering the quartet to pay a total of $66,000 in fines and fees for their “reckless and factually untrue statements.”
Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis was censured by a Colorado Bar Association disciplinary judge for frequently saying the election was stolen, such as when, on Fox News, she falsely claimed that 500,000 votes in Arizona “were cast illegally.” Ultimately, she admitted to her lies which the judge described as full of “dishonest[y], fraud, deceit [and] misrepresentation.” Ouch!
Sidney Powell briefly was a member of Trump’s legal team but was dropped, possibly because she was too crazy even for Trump. But she, and eight members of her “team,” continued to battle reality by filing lawsuits in swing states alleging without any evidence that Dominion and Smartmatic voting machines had manipulated the results to make Biden the winner. That complete lack of evidence caused every suit filed by Powell to get tossed. U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker even granted a request by Detroit’s city attorneys for sanctions against Powell and her eight co-filers of the bogus suits.
Jeffrey Clark was the Department of Justice division head who schemed with Trump to have Clark write to swing state legislatures saying that the DOJ had uncovered voting irregularities and asking each of those legislatures to halt Biden’s victory. Clark faces ethics charges by the D.C. bar association and may face criminal charges for attempted election fraud.
Ernest J. Walker and Gary D. Fielder sought damages in a Colorado court simply because Biden had won. U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter wrote that their suit contained no “serious independent personal investigation into the facts [and was] the height of recklessness.”
What possessed Trump attorney Evan Corcoran to certify the former president’s false claim in June 2022 that all government documents had been returned from Mar-A-Lago? Surely Corcoran was aware of The Donald’s history of pathological dishonesty. And what twist of the neocortex led John Eastman to devise his illegal plan for Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the Electoral College votes (which Pence refused to do)? Eastman’s and Corcoran’s legal fates have yet to be determined.
Among the list of 84 fake electors from across seven swing states were six lawyers, two of them in Georgia and four in Pennsylvania. What could have possessed them to become so enamored of Trump that they risked their licenses and potential criminal charges by falsely claiming to have been legitimate electors?
Why had each of the lawyers listed above undergone the rigors of law school, bar examinations and the work of establishing their careers only to gamble their reputations on a confabulating con artist? Perhaps history will provide the answers. Until then, who is next in line in the parade of fools for Donald Trump?
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.