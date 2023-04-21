Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

What motivates a lawyer to dispatch his reputation to the dumpster for Donald Trump? Plenty of attorneys have done just that. Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts of tax evasion, campaign finance violations and other charges arising from his work for Trump. He was sentenced to three years in prison. Was the money that good?

A New York state appeals court was so disgusted by Rudy Giuliani’s “demonstrably false and misleading statements about voter fraud,” that it suspended his law license. His reputation now would need improvement just to be a disgrace.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.

