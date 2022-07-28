With the Jan. 6 House Select Committee’s public hearings on hiatus until September, major findings have emerged:
- Donald Trump knows the election was not stolen. That, or his mind is gripped by a psychotic delusion of victory in 2020.
He was told that he lost by his attorney general, William Barr; by five-dozen judges who rejected his appeals; by Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; by most of his White House staff, including attorney Pat Cipollone, Chief-of-Staff Mark Meadows, Deputy White House press secretary Judd Deer, his secretary of labor, Eugene Scalia; by his daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner; and every responsible news outlet, including Fox News. He lost. He knows it.
- Trump’s attempted coup has weakened our national security. His deputy national security adviser, Matthew Pottinger, testified that adversaries such as Russia and China have exploited the Jan. 6 Capitol breach of the U.S. Capitol to show that democracy doesn’t work.
- The former president orchestrated a multi-pronged attack on the Constitution and on the 81 million voters who elected Joe Biden. There were his pre- and post-election claims of a rigged vote; his pressure on state officials to commit fraud [“Just find me 11,780 votes.”]; his conspiracy with Department of Justice underling Jeffrey Clark to falsely claim that irregularities had been found in voting in swing states; and his plot with GOP officials to submit fraudulent lists of electors. When all that failed, he urged compliant insurrectionists to march to the Capitol and “fight” or they would “not have a country anymore,” even though he was told by his security team that some were armed.
- While Trump watched the escalating riot for hours, he refused to call out the National Guard. Instead, he was calling members of Congress, begging them to object to certification of the Electoral College ballots.
- At 2:18 p.m., with Trump watching, Fox News showed the full extent of the mayhem and destruction at the Capitol. Six minutes later, at 2:24, he tweeted, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage [to stop the counting of Electoral votes].” His deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, testified that the tweet was like “pouring gasoline on the fire.” The situation immediately went from bad to catastrophic.
- Watching assaults on police, aware of the vandalism and threats to murder members of Congress and to reverse the will of the people, it was only after it was obvious that his insurrection attempt had failed that he posted a video telling the domestic terrorists that they should go home.
- At 8 p.m., and with the Capitol cleared of the domestic terrorists, 147 members of Congress, including West Virginia Republican Reps. Carol Miller and Alex Mooney, poured salt on the wounds of a bloodied Lady Liberty. They turned their backs on the oaths they had sworn to defend the Constitution as they stood and opposed certification of the Electoral College votes. It is a disgrace that will haunt them forever, as it should.
- Trump’s efforts to undermine our democracy are measured on a scale with the first shots on Fort Sumpter. The idea to form a committee to investigate what happened on Jan. 6 was based on similar congressional action that followed the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Yet, many Republican candidates cower, weakly accepting Trump’s attack on the peaceful transition of power. Have they not considered that, in doing so, they have become the real RINOS, that they are spitting in the face of the Republican Party’s precepts of strong national security and respect for law and order?
Now, as Trump participates in lie-filled rallies at which he routinely reveals the swirling mess that substitutes for rational thought, it is clear he lacks the capacity to understand that he is not the center of the universe. All that matters to him is the brass ring, even if getting it means burning down the carousel and a fiery end to all the other riders.