I’ve never smoked pot. I prefer to cope with stress without getting gunk in my lungs.
Nevertheless, reality urges us to legalize the weed. That notion was reinforced last week when President Joe Biden announced that he will pardon those convicted of the federal crime of possessing small amounts of marijuana for personal use. More than a dozen states have legalized marijuana for recreational use.
The quixotic legal history of pot goes back to the early 1600s when the Virginia Assembly passed a law requiring every farmer to grow the hemp plant as material for making rope and other products. By the end of the Civil War it was sold openly in pharmacies as a component of medicinal products.
Things changed in the early 1900s when more Mexicans entered the U.S. to escape the Mexican War and Americans began to share their affinity for recreational use. Inevitable backlash occurred as the drug came to be associated with fear of immigrants. Economic decline, coupled with a flurry of politically-biased research projects that linked pot to violence, caused many states to outlaw the drug.
A U-turn again had occurred by World War II, as better research revealed that marijuana wasn’t linked to violence, insanity or use of harder drugs. And because the hemp plant (whose leaves and flowers, when shredded, comprise the contents of a marijuana joint) was useful in making cordage, parachutes and other products needed for the war, the U.S. Department of Agriculture established a “Hemp for Victory” program that included distribution of seeds and granting deferments to farmers who grew it.
In 1972, spurred by increased pot use within the youth culture, Congress directed President Richard Nixon to establish a commission to give the issue a full airing. The result was the Shafer Commission’s conclusion that personal use of pot should be decriminalized. Nixon simply refused to accept the commission’s recommendation. By the 1980s, Ronald Reagan signed the Crime Control Act which stiffened federal penalties for possessing and dealing pot. Little happened federally until Biden’s blanket pardon last week, although, as mentioned, increasing numbers of states have legalized pot for recreational use.
Clearly, there are negatives to marijuana usage. In my career in mental health I noticed a tendency among some daily smokers to be somewhat lacking in other stress coping skills. Beyond my own observations, research tells us that pot can depress memory and psychomotor skills while it is being smoked, though less so than alcohol. It increases heart rate and decreases lung function and may damage the lateral ventral hypothalamus, a portion of a gland in the brain that aides in regulation of emotion. And smoking anything contributes to increased odds of respiratory diseases.
On the positive side, pot has little long-term effect on reaction time, attention, memory, language, reasoning or perceptual motor skills while the user is not high, and doesn’t cause violence or psychosis, according to research. And some individuals who suffer with chronic pain and the side effects of chemotherapy may find relief with pot. Moreover, if legalized, the government would control marijuana’s strength and its level of carcinogens, which varies widely when bought on the street.
Health issues aside, there are mercenary reasons that tilt the scales toward legalization. West Virginia could use the tax revenue, which would be considerable given that marijuana is already a huge cash crop. Imagine what a $5-a-pack tax could do for the state budget. Certainly, there would still be a black market, as exists presently, but it would be greatly diminished. And as was the case with bootlegged liquor, “pot-legging” would be minimal. And our law enforcement community could place more attention on harder drugs.
I strongly advise everyone not to smoke pot. It’s preferable to develop ways to cope with stress beside something that may cause respiratory harm. But reality is a harsh mistress. Pot is here to stay, and legalization’s advantages outweigh its disadvantages. It will happen sooner or later. Why not now?