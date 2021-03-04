In early 2018, I had 24 solar panels installed on the roof of my house.
Three years later, the panels have cut my electric bill by an average of $129 a month. It is time that our legislators enact a state tax credit, or other tax incentives, that will make it easier for homeowners to reap similar benefits from solar power.
My home is all electric and about 2,800 square feet. Mrs. Wyatt and I use as much electricity as the next pair of retirees, I suppose. We merely want to stay warm in the winter, cool in the summer and take a bath whenever we wish, whether it is Saturday night or not.
Our cost of materials and installation was about $14,000, after a 30% federal tax credit. The tax credit is now a bit lower, but so are the costs of solar systems. A state tax credit of 10% would have reduced my cost by another $2,100, if such a state credit had existed.
The installation company’s engineer provided me with a picture of the appearance of the anticipated panels on the roof and determined that there was plenty of direct sun. Too much tree coverage would have rendered my project not worth the cost.
The engineer also estimated that it would take about 14 years for the panels to pay for themselves. Happily, if savings continue at their present rate, the time frame will shorten by several years.
Installation took about four or five days for the crew of five. I understand that their wages average around $45,000 to $50,000 annually. The last time I checked, there were about a thousand state houses that have the panels. That leaves a few hundred thousand to go, if homeowners can only afford the systems.
This is where our Legislature comes in. If we stopped chasing the dwindling supply of, and demand for, coal, and instead began a statewide push for solar power, we would surely enjoy a significant boost to the state’s economy. Hundreds of jobs for installers would be created and the cash saved by homeowners would be injected into the economy when those homeowners go to the mall.
Our Legislature could help create those jobs by establishing a state tax credit and other incentives to go along with the current federal tax credit. State residents who presently are out of work would have a reason to remain here. And solar energy helps the environment and can reduce the inconvenience of power outages, such as we suffered recently with downed utility lines.
Presently, our state economy stagnates as we grasp at unfulfilled dreams of a wide-scale boom in mining jobs and an influx of 400,000 citizens whom, we are led to believe, are itching to pull up stakes and move to West Virginia, if only we had no state income tax.
If our legislators want us to keep more of our own money while improving the state’s economy, they need look no further than enacting tax incentives for solar and other renewable energy sources. Such moves would edge us closer to those goals.