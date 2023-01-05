Readers’ responses to my columns suggest that they mostly have not drowned in the tide of political irrationality that one might suspect. Nevertheless, I heard from a fellow recently who took offense at something or other I had written. His empurpled consternation was such that he had reached the conclusion that I hate conservatives.
But I don’t hate anybody. I believe the reader has made a common mistake. He misunderstands the differences between authentic conservatism and what passes for it nowadays. Perhaps he does not understand that real conservatism was President Dwight Eisenhower recognizing the value of pulling the country together by, for example, connecting us with the interstate highway system while, in contrast, Donald Trump’s pseudo-conservatism fails to extend beyond anything that doesn’t bring personal benefit to the former president himself.
At present, you can’t turn around without bumping into a prime example of false conservatism. The allegedly conservative Republican National Committee abandoned both conservatism and its loyalty to law and order when it officially labeled the Jan. 6 domestic terrorism at the U.S. Capitol, “legitimate political discourse.” It was a sop to Dark Ages ignorance, rather than conservatism, when Florida’s not-so-conservative Gov. Ron DeSantis recently established an Inquisition-esque anti-vaccine panel. The Republican Party perpetually pushes for tax breaks for the wealthy based on the disproven theory that benefits will magically “trickle down” to us little people. That’s welfare for the rich, not fiscal conservatism.
Our state’s governor must repeatedly be sued in order to get him to pay his business debts. That isn’t conservatism, it’s deadbeat-ism. And when he violates the state constitution by refusing to live in Charleston, he isn’t practicing conservatism, he’s a scofflaw. Watching so-called conservative legislators degrade our public schools by re-directing funds to private schools, home schools, pods schools and various other species of educational experimentation, I wonder what ever happened to actual conservatives, the sort who understood that public educations were a vital cog in the machinery that made America great.
Wells Fargo Bank just agreed to pay $3.7 billion for consumer fraud, after paying $1 billion in 2018 and $185 million in 2016, for similar offenses. Given that sort of business thievery, when “conservative” politicians urge fewer regulations on business, they aren’t being conservative. When it comes to bank fraudsters, a truly conservative approach would advocate for more regulation, not less.
When, on these pages, I pose a particularly penetrating question, such as whether Donald Trump will one day issue an NFT trading card depicting him in prison stripes, it doesn’t mean I hate conservatives. It means I can follow a logical progression of possibilities.
As a patriotic American, I took offense at Trump’s announcement last month that, as president, he was, “…better than Lincoln, better than Washington.” I wasn’t writing smack about conservatives. I was pointing out that the former president needs an intervention.
I hope the fellow who mistakenly believes that I hate conservatives will pause to contemplate the difference between genuine conservatism and the mess of hate, incompetence and confusion that substitutes for it today. I hope he will consider that true conservatism is based on fiscal prudence rather than on lavishing more cash on the wealthy. I ask that he give thought to the principle of conservatism that holds our rights sacred, in contrast to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent hurling of a fragmentation grenade at the right to abortion. I hope he comes to understand that it was self-preservation, rather than conservatism, that compelled three dozen potential Jan. 6 Select Committee witnesses, each carrying claims to conservative Republicanism, to either refuse to testify or to take the Fifth Amendment.
I realize that is a lot to ask. But I have enough faith in people to humbly offer these suggestions, anyway.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.