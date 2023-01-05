Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Readers’ responses to my columns suggest that they mostly have not drowned in the tide of political irrationality that one might suspect. Nevertheless, I heard from a fellow recently who took offense at something or other I had written. His empurpled consternation was such that he had reached the conclusion that I hate conservatives.

But I don’t hate anybody. I believe the reader has made a common mistake. He misunderstands the differences between authentic conservatism and what passes for it nowadays. Perhaps he does not understand that real conservatism was President Dwight Eisenhower recognizing the value of pulling the country together by, for example, connecting us with the interstate highway system while, in contrast, Donald Trump’s pseudo-conservatism fails to extend beyond anything that doesn’t bring personal benefit to the former president himself.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.

