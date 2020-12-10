My late mother would have turned 100 this week. She was born in the first year that women could vote. Now, a century later, Kamala Harris will become the first female and first Black vice president of the United States. That is a change worth noticing.
My mom lived during the integration of the military and our schools. Throughout her young adult years, interracial marriage was illegal. Homosexuality was considered to be a form of mental illness and gay activity was outlawed, considered by most folks to be a sin. She saw it all evolve.
As my mother’s father was growing old, the nation embraced Medicare and Social Security, innovative programs that now forestall early deaths and the need for poor houses where, in earlier days, the elderly faced nothing for Christmas beyond the looming gray of an icy New Year.
During my mom’s 95 years, something else occurred. It was a heightened devotion to science, technology, data, observation and experimentation. It was, in short, the embrace of facts over fiction, a preference for scientific and numerical evidence.
She witnessed flight accelerate from single-engine popcorn machines, flown mostly by the military during World War I, to Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s walk on the moon.
Medical science shut down smallpox, tuberculosis, polio and other killer diseases. Treatments were developed for ills such as diabetes, cancer and AIDS, so that lives could be fully lived.
The science and technology of communication rocketed forward. She grew up with a daily newspaper, a radio and the miracle of a party-line telephone. Soon, a boxy black-and-white television was added to the mix.
By the time my mother died, flat screens covered our walls. The old telephone was buried under an avalanche of smartphones. And the shelf that sagged under six linear feet of Encyclopedia Britannica volumes was replaced by the internet.
In her lifetime, the human condition was raised up by the steady stream of advancement in humanitarian and technical enterprises. The culture took broad strides forward because facts mattered, because every person was thought to be worthwhile and because we made the most of science and technology.
But, lately, we seem to have lost our way, tossing to the winds the critical thinking that brought about our convenient luxuries. Some of us reject the science of climate change, despite an avalanche of confirmatory evidence. Many continue to deny the hard data that inform us of the virtues of wearing a mask during a deadly pandemic.
Some refuse to accept Joe Biden’s victory, as if nonpreferred election results may be wished away, even though more than 50 judges, Democrats and Republicans among them and several appointed by President Donald Trump himself, have concluded that the cases brought on Trump’s behalf are fact free, unsupported by believable evidence.
This week, all nine members of the U.S. Supreme Court, including the three appointed by Donald Trump, reviewed the effort by Pennsylvania Republicans to toss all of the state’s mail-in ballots and, thus, to reverse the will of Keystone State voters. The justices found the GOP lawsuit to be a Hail Mary pass, thrown toward the wrong end zone, a week after the game had ended. “Stop the Steal” had taken on the unique atmosphere found downwind from an unhappy skunk.
My mother, a lifelong Republican, knew that facts matter, numbers matter, proof matters and that fact-averse conspiracy theories do not. Sadly, too many Americans have lost their grip on that reality.
Merry Christmas, Mom. You knew best.