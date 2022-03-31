A writer who frequently responds to my columns is convinced that I long ago succumbed to the evils of socialism and subsequently have spent my career luring wide-eyed college students into that dark abyss. He would be correct, except that I am a capitalist.
The fellow evidently suffers from socialism phobia, a condition that leaves sufferers unaware that the United States has enjoyed a capitalistic-socialistic form of government since before they were born. In the more severe cases of socialism phobia, those saddled with the disorder have been observed, at the mention of the s-word, to fly to their basement safe rooms where for hours they warily peer from behind floor-to-ceiling crates of survival rations until lured out by family members’ announcements that Tucker Carlson is coming on.
Pure socialism, in which the community controls the production, distribution and exchange of everything, seems bound to fail, as does pure capitalism. Instead, many valuable segments of our society work best quasi-socialistically. Consider the military. The government does the hiring, firing and issues the paychecks, but also contracts with people in the private sector to do some of its work, and with armament companies to make much of its equipment. Thus, our military works reasonably well, as does the largely socialistic Veterans Affairs.
To those who deliver vacant-eyed warnings that socialism, even when married to capitalism, is the Dark Prince hiding under the bed, I suggest they undertake a general strike against anything that smacks of socialism. If such folks are Medicare recipients and have sensed the smell of sulfur in their family doctors’ waiting rooms, they should jettison their benefits. After all, while their physicians likely work either for themselves or another private sector entity, they do so within the government’s reimbursement rates. Our strikers should also disavow Social Security, which suspiciously has the word “social” in it, even though without it they and all older West Virginians would have a 50% chance of living below the poverty line, the number crunchers tell us.
While walking the metaphorical picket line in protest of our national wedlock of socialism and capitalism, our socialism-phobic friends would do well to maintain a thorough refusal to drive on the Interstate highways. We will miss them as they tool along at 40 miles an hour in their 1996 Cadillacs with the blinkers on. They should stay off U.S. highways, too, because both types of roads are privately built, but with the government orchestrating the funding. Which pretty much means a fellow is limited to his driveway. It will be inconvenient, but he could concentrate on the gas he’d save.
They had better grow their own food, too, because, in our socialistic canoodling with Mephistopheles, America has set standards to keep salmonella, listeria and toxoplasmosis out of the food sold at grocery stores. And given that the government exercises oversight of the private sector’s manufacture, distribution and prescription of drugs, any strike against America’s capitalist-socialist system certainly ought to include rejection of prescription medications and instead embrace a reliance on the mystique of shamanism and old recordings of Oral Roberts.
As the striker against our capitalistic-socialistic hybrid nation would learn, the idea that we can get along without working together through democratically enacted systems is asking for the chaos of feral capitalism, and one pain in the neck after another.
Some of our needs are best met by working together while others are best met by the private sector, often in a mixed marriage of capitalism and socialism. Call it anything you like. The lazy, opportunistic politician and the sleazy media talking head will shout “socialism” at the drop of a government regulation in hopes that an under-informed fish will rise to the bait. Be smart. Swim away from their toxic misrepresentations.