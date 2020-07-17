Stripping Confederate names from our schools is the business of preserving actual history rather than the fictionalized version of mint julips, Spanish moss, Confederate nobility and African Americans contentedly humming spirituals while picking cotton for free.
In that vein, I recommend that the next time the Kanawha County Board of Education names a new school or renames a school, it should honor an American who is thought of as the Father of Black History Month.
There are good reasons that this man deserves to be so honored. First is his history. Carter G. Woodson was born to former slaves in Virginia in 1875. According to Ancella R. Bickley’s biographical sketch of Woodson in the West Virginia Encyclopedia, Woodson and his brother came to West Virginia to mine coal in Fayette County. He later settled in Cabell County, where he graduated from Douglass High School in 1896.
Eventually, he became principal of the school itself before leaving for an administrative and teaching job in the Philippines. Returning to the United States, Woodson earned a doctorate from Harvard in 1912.
He authored numerous books, including the widely used textbook “The Negro in Our History.” He became dean of liberal arts at Howard University, in Washington, D.C., before returning to the Mountain State to become dean of the West Virginia Collegiate Institute, now West Virginia State University, from 1920-22.
In 1926, he established Negro History Week, which has morphed into Black History Month. He died in 1950.
Aside from Woodson’s remarkable career as an educator and author, there is another reason that a Kanawha County school rightly should be named for him. Many might be unaware that, prior to integration in 1956, a junior high school in another part of the county had born his name for more than 20 years. What is now William McKinley Middle School, in St. Albans, was first named Carter G. Woodson Junior High School. There was no reason for the post-integration name change, except that white students began to attend the school, as I did beginning in 1959.
Given that Carter G. Woodson’s name was removed from one Kanawha County school 64 years ago, it is reasonable that his name be added to another.
Related to the proposition that we must not erase our history, those who resist removal of Confederate generals’ names and images from places of esteem might give thought to the case of Auschwitz, the Nazi death camp that is now a national site in southern Poland. It does not glorify the Holocaust as a likeable part of history. Rather, the guided tours there are dignified, reverent and informative, and serve as grim reminders of what must never happen again. We must always keep Auschwitz’s awful history before us, to ensure it never is repeated.
Similarly, we must always teach the history of the Confederacy and its lost fight to maintain the proposition that some people should be able to own other people. We must preserve that darkest piece of our history without honoring it with statues and school names.
Dedication of the next new Kanawha County school to Carter G. Woodson is the right thing to do. An old wrong will have been righted.