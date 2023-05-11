Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In 2020, QAnon followers worked feverishly to root out sexual abusers, without noticing that they were supporting one for president. That’s the unavoidable conclusion following a New York jury’s determination on Tuesday in a civil trial that Donald Trump sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll in 1996. Jurors ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million as compensation for the misery he caused her.

Damages included Trump’s defamation of Carroll when he termed her a liar, having done so willfully, negligently and maliciously, as well as the damages of the sexual assault itself. Now, only the weak-minded will continue to believe that Trump is infused with manly courage, given that he even lacked the nerve to attend the trial to look the jury in the eye and claim he was an innocent man.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

