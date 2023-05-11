In 2020, QAnon followers worked feverishly to root out sexual abusers, without noticing that they were supporting one for president. That’s the unavoidable conclusion following a New York jury’s determination on Tuesday in a civil trial that Donald Trump sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll in 1996. Jurors ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million as compensation for the misery he caused her.
Damages included Trump’s defamation of Carroll when he termed her a liar, having done so willfully, negligently and maliciously, as well as the damages of the sexual assault itself. Now, only the weak-minded will continue to believe that Trump is infused with manly courage, given that he even lacked the nerve to attend the trial to look the jury in the eye and claim he was an innocent man.
But perhaps his absence was not surprising, given that a failure to show up is the big man’s stock in trade. Recall that he lacked the stuff to show up for some of the 2020 presidential campaign debates, avoided Joe Biden’s inauguration and on Jan. 6, as the seat of government was under siege, he failed to show up for more than three hours.
Days prior to the verdict, when Trump was asked whether he would attend the trial, he said, “[I] am not allowed to speak or defend myself,” which was a lie, for reasons beyond the fact that it was Trump who said it. He had every right to attend the trial and to testify on his own behalf. And when he wavered, the judge even granted him additional time to decide whether to be there. In the end, of course, he took the coward’s way out. In fairness, however, Trump’s lawyer probably advised not to testify, because the only thing a Trump attorney fears more than Trump lying under oath is that he might tell the truth.
Thus, leading Republican presidential candidate and adjudicated sexual abuser Donald Trump may still be able to shoot someone on Fifth Avenue. But if he sexually assaults a woman in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room he will have to fork over $5 million. Meanwhile, some West Virginia residents, without holding their breath, wonder whether meaningful remarks of condemnation will fall from the lips of Gov. Jim Justice or the state’s Republican Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller, or the West Virginia’s GOP Sen. Shelly Moore Capito.
Elsewhere, courthouse bench jockeys are discussing the possible reactions of Jan. 6 criminals. Are they glad they are doing time for a sexual predator? One of their former colleagues, the recently released Derrick Evans, who is a former Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, has reboarded the conspiracy train and even spoke at a Kanawha County Republican event in the past few days, we are told. Why? Because the party just can’t quit the crazy.
Assuming that you are not 6 years old, the jury’s finding that Trump is civilly liable for sexually assaulting Carroll effectively torpedoed any remaining shreds of credibility in Trump’s assertion that he was only making “locker room talk” when he was caught bragging about such behavior on the Hollywood Access recording.
Although the former president chickened out of appearing at the trial, his pretrial video deposition was played for jurors who were entertained as the esteemed anthropologist Trump opined that sexual assault has been an accepted practice for “stars ... for a million years.” I was surprised to learn that “stars” (celebrities) had existed that far back. And what did they star at? Tossing chicken bones at big rocks? The point, however, is that Trump seemed quite confident that “Grab ’em by the p****” is a time honored method of seduction. So sexy. Right ladies?
Every day, another “For Sale” sign pops up on a lawn in Trumpland. Sadly, those who remain have concluded that the former president’s denials of guilt make perfect sense. Pathetic.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.