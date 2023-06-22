What is the “No Labels” political party and why should voters be wary of it? No Labels is, essentially, a financial industry backed third party that appears ready to run a presidential candidate in 2024 (unless Joe Biden develops a big lead in polls, No Labels officials recently announced). Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been mentioned as the possible No Labels Party candidate.
It’s a terrible idea for Manchin and the country, because No Labels has no chance of winning. Instead, it could well throw the election to a Republican, such as Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis, by siphoning off votes from Biden, much to the delight of No Labels’ dark-money contributors.
No Labels has achieved some traction within Congress, where it spawned the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group that claims to reach across the aisle to get things done, regardless of political affiliation. That sounded commendable to Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., who joined the group. But when he asked about its funding, he was invited to leave. He concluded that No Labels was simply a “corporate organization working against Democrats.” “I got duped,” he said, into believing that No Labels was middle of the road.
Those seeking an actual middle-of-the-road party will be glad to learn that we already have one. It’s the Democratic Party. As Pew Research, Gallup and other reputable polling agencies have shown, the Republican Party has become so extremist that Dems remain as the party that best reflects the views of mainstream Americans.
Consider the recent controversies surrounding vaccinations. Fully 88% of Americans say the benefits of childhood vaccines outweigh any disadvantages. Democrats agree. In contrast, Republicans in several states have introduced legislation to make it optional for school children to be vaccinated.
How about abortion? Dems have long favored legalization (up to the time that a fetus is viable, generally around six months). And by a 2-to-1 majority, Americans agree, saying that abortion should be legal in all, or most, cases. But the far-right GOP now beats the drum for a total nationwide ban.
Dems embrace responsible gun control laws, as do the majority of Americans. Dems favor universal background checks (87% of Americans agree), a 30-day waiting period (77% agree) and banning military-style assault rifles (72% agree). Republicans oppose each of those moderate measures.
Law and order? The GOP’s position is that, when rioters bludgeoned police during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, they were engaging in “legitimate political discourse.” And now the Republican Party defends the cop beaters, condemns the FBI and defends Trump, despite piles of evidence against him in several jurisdictions. At one time, the GOP stood for law and order, but times have changed. Today, it is Democrats who stand on the solidly centrist ground.
The Democratic Party wants to maintain or expand Medicare. That’s largely in line with the 66% of Americans who either believe that Medicare should remain just as it is or morph into a single-payer system. In stark contrast, the GOP hopes to change Medicare to a voucher system whereby seniors are given a voucher (essentially, a coupon worth “X” dollars) and told to go purchase the best insurance they can find.
LGBTQ? Republicans irrationally liken gays to pedophiles and promote bizarre notions, such as men wanting to dress as women so they can infiltrate women’s restrooms, and that witnessing drag performers will turn kids gay. Thank the Dems for staying away from such nutty stuff. There are plenty of other issues. The border, climate, racism. In each case, it is the GOP that has gone off the deep end, leaving Democrats in the middle ground.
At some point, perhaps the No Labels Party and its congressional offspring, the Problem Solvers Caucus, seemed reasonable. But those days have been eclipsed by No Labels’ dark-money funding and the extremism of the GOP. With Democrats, America already has a centrist political party.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.