Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Now that a majority of 23 New York grand jurors have voted to indict him, presidential historians are debating whether Donald Trump finally can credibly claim to have won a popular vote. That aside, as the winds of accountability encircle Donald Trump, some Republican leaders seem to believe that the United States of America is so weak that the indictment of one man will bring down Old Glory herself.

To Mike Pence, the grand jury process, which is as red, white and blue as the Constitution, has resulted in an “outrage.” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., termed the indictments “legal voodoo.” Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., claimed that the jurors have “weaponized our sacred system.” Presidential candidate Nikki Haley called the process a “political prosecution.” It is a “sham” said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., while Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, tweeted, “Outrageous.”

Stories you might like

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

Recommended for you