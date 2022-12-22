Light rain...mixing with snow and becoming windy overnight. Low 11F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Watching our nightly news, we see the weariness that drags at the asylum seekers at our southern border. There is a stirring close-up. She is a young woman with a child in her arms and an expression that reveals the uncertainty in her mind. If our hearts have not turned to stone, we wonder about the toxic mix of violence, poverty, danger and fear that caused her to leave everything behind and take her first step toward a wispy chance of admittance to the U.S.
She and thousands of others have trekked without proper food, often sleeping on the ground, some without a blanket to warm themselves. Should we simply tell them that we have all the ragged refuse we can use, and turn our backs on them, and on our own humanity, in one fell swoop? They are the old, the young and those able to contribute. And they are that young woman with a child at her breast.
What to do? We can begin by reminding ourselves daily that these are human beings. They feel their pains and joys as deeply as we do. They love their families as much as we love ours. We can remind ourselves that they aren’t particularly mean or violent. Statistically, they are less inclined to crime than are American citizens, despite the suggestion from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., that they are smuggling in bushels of fentanyl. The senator might explain why the drug lords would trust bedraggled asylum seekers with millions in dope.
And we can acknowledge that the titans of business have placed large “Help Wanted” signs on our border’s gates; and that seeking asylum is legal; and that conservatives’ dismissal of climate change has contributed to the denuding of Central and South American farmland which, in turn, has caused starving farmers to head north.
We can address our failed war on drugs, and how it created the opening into which the violent drug cartels have stepped, and how the resulting gang violence in Latin America has driven out the peaceful folks. And we can admit that our 1980s monkeying with governments in South and Central America has been partially responsible for the destabilization that drives people to seek something better here. Reading this, some will carp that I am taking a “blame America first” approach. I remind them that there are no known cases in which a long, hard look at oneself has proved fatal.
We can stop the dehumanization, as when Donald Trump said, “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.” We can turn off the hyperbolics of Fox News such as Laura Ingraham’s terming them an “invading horde.” We can reject the juvenile imbecility of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who described asylum seekers as “jihadists.” Compared to the ice in those hearts, our present single-digit weather is an August scorcher.
Some say, “Build the wall.” Suppose we do? The asylum seekers will still come. Yet, something needs to be done, and fearmongering for political gain isn’t going to cut it.
The hard fact is that our nation’s leaders must work with leaders of the countries from which asylum seekers flee, to make things better there so that people there will want to remain. Are our leaders ready to knuckle down and do that hard work?
Unfortunately, the new Republican House majority’s mouthy “stars” aren’t ready. They prefer to launch nothing-burger investigations into Hunter Biden’s laptop, the Department of Justice, the FBI, Black Lives Matter, how Dr. Anthony Fauci managed to cause the COVID pandemic and more, which proves mostly that the new GOP majority is lazy.
I can’t stop thinking of that television image of the woman with her baby. Just a young, exhausted mother with nowhere to lay her head, no crib for her baby. Her needs are not much different from those of another mother who, long ago, also needed the kindness of strangers. I’ll never know the name of the woman I saw on television’s news, so I’ll just call her Mary.
I wish everyone a wonderful Christmas.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.