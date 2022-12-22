Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Watching our nightly news, we see the weariness that drags at the asylum seekers at our southern border. There is a stirring close-up. She is a young woman with a child in her arms and an expression that reveals the uncertainty in her mind. If our hearts have not turned to stone, we wonder about the toxic mix of violence, poverty, danger and fear that caused her to leave everything behind and take her first step toward a wispy chance of admittance to the U.S.

She and thousands of others have trekked without proper food, often sleeping on the ground, some without a blanket to warm themselves. Should we simply tell them that we have all the ragged refuse we can use, and turn our backs on them, and on our own humanity, in one fell swoop? They are the old, the young and those able to contribute. And they are that young woman with a child at her breast.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

