With the refusal of Republicans, and a few Democrats, to enact sensible gun legislation in the face of killing after killing, the United States has descended into an age in which tragedies that are abnormal now tend to be seen as normal.
It took a lot of sweat and tears by the gun lobby and its slavishly devoted political servants, but we have emerged into an era of perpetual tolerance of ugliness that never should be abided.
Some say gun violence is the price of freedom, even though the people in every other Westernized country, where guns are strictly limited, live their lives quite freely. This death-cult normalization is a colony of termites that steadily eats at the foundation of the house. It is a dram of poison, swallowed every day so that we don’t perceive that it’s killing us, until it does.
Donald Trump’s gargantuan predilection for lying aided in our culture’s transformation. Among the disciples, his lying was normalized early on. His ability to boldly lie remains a clog in the nation’s coronary artery that might yet take the republic to its grave. Discounting or explaining away his more than 30,000 lies while president, lies well-documented by The Washington Post, brought us incredible images of Confederate flags and Auschwitz T-shirts in the halls of the Capitol, souvenirs of blind faith in one whose dog frequently ate his homework.
We have heard dopey claims that the riot at the U.S. Capitol was antifa or Black Lives Matter protesters, or was an inside job by the FBI, or was indistinguishable from a tourist visit, or was not an attempt to undermine the republic. Acceptance of such mush by otherwise decent folks has, for those who remain grounded in reality, resulted in a vision impairment caused by nonstop eye rolling. Nevertheless, to the enrapt, the bizarre has become real.
The normalization of what isn’t normal creeps about the landscape, always seeking opportunity. Our nation’s epidemic of obesity provides an apolitical example. Research by one of my former graduate students, Dr. Tammy Corbett Alderman, found that mothers of children seen at Marshall University’s obesity clinic tended to consider their children as merely a bit overweight, rather than as clinically obese. To them, abnormal weight was interpreted as essentially normal. And their children suffer for it.
Returning to the political, the capacity of Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., for allegedly violating congressional ethics rules, if not federal law, is exceptionally abnormal, if true. According to the Gazette-Mail’s Mike Tony, Mooney has required his staff members to become something akin to personal assistants. They have been pressured to help his wife transfer her Maryland medical license to West Virginia, assist his daughter with a school project, help Mooney title his vehicle, babysit his kids, set up an education account for his daughter, do the congressman’s laundry and handle arrangements for a trip to Aruba for his family.
Moreover, there also is reason to believe that Mooney tampered with evidence in an earlier investigation of alleged improper use of campaign cash. Mooney isn’t stupid. He just hopes voters are, as he attempts to make them believe that ethical standards don’t matter, that abnormal activity by a congressperson is really just routine, all in a normal day’s work, if it occurred at all.
In some ways, I envy Mooney. In my weaker moments, I ponder the bliss of having been born without a gene for embarrassment. It’s almost enough to cause me to become a Republican and run for Congress. But I won’t, because I couldn’t stomach that much poison, even if it was just a little bit every day.