Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

By the hundreds, they stormed the seat of government in a frenzy of self-righteous violence. They tore down barricades, attacked security personnel and brought the government’s business to a halt as lawmakers fled to safety. It happened last week in Baghdad as anti-American cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s right-wing Islamic militia derailed the elected government. Draw your own comparisons.

In contrast to Iraq’s preference for sectarian Islamic nationalism, here it is Christian Nationalism that steadily attempts to push its way up through every crack in the sidewalk. According to Dr. Paul Miller of Christianity Today, it is the “belief that America is a Christian nation, and that government should take steps to keep it that way.”

Stories you might like

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

Recommended for you