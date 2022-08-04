By the hundreds, they stormed the seat of government in a frenzy of self-righteous violence. They tore down barricades, attacked security personnel and brought the government’s business to a halt as lawmakers fled to safety. It happened last week in Baghdad as anti-American cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s right-wing Islamic militia derailed the elected government. Draw your own comparisons.
In contrast to Iraq’s preference for sectarian Islamic nationalism, here it is Christian Nationalism that steadily attempts to push its way up through every crack in the sidewalk. According to Dr. Paul Miller of Christianity Today, it is the “belief that America is a Christian nation, and that government should take steps to keep it that way.”
One proponent is attention junkie Rep. Marjory Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., who said last week, “Christian Nationalism is what America needs.” Similarly, the noted constitutional scholar Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said she is tired of separation of church and state in the United States. Apart from a bloody crusade or two, what could possibly go wrong?
As an aside, Taylor-Greene, Boebert and their ilk are the sorts of folks who have expected us to swallow the nutty idea that the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters were members of Black Lives Matter and antifa. So, why aren’t they cheering the rioters’ convictions?
Despite such puzzlements, it is time that I admit to having been humbled. I am forced to concede that the Jan. 6 House Select Committee is, indeed, very one-sided. What else is there to say about hearings in which every public witness (except two whose politics we don’t know) has been a Republican? If that isn’t one-sided, what is?
Closer to home, it is worth pointing out that West Virginia’s legislative GOP supermajority has gone pro-choice. But only when it comes to where and how our kids get their educations. We now verge on having school choices that run the gamut from regular public school classrooms to in-person charter schools, online charter schools, do-it-yourself homeschooling, multi-sized “pod” schools and perhaps other species I have forgotten. It’s all in the name of “choice,” which sounds suspiciously like a feel-good socialistic infiltration.
Dems, it should be pointed out, don’t oppose some of those options, but rather they object to Republican lawmakers’ insistence that, along with each student who leaves public school, $4,300 from the public coffers will go with them.
Fortunately, a circuit judge has put that monstrosity on hold. But if the legislation ultimately takes effect, taxpayers will pony up cash for what are likely to be inferior educations, at least for many students, all in the name of “choice.”
Elsewhere, conservatives now wistfully reminisce about the infant formula shortage. Just when they thought that images of malnourished newborns could be draped around Joe Biden’s neck in November, the crisis seems to have dissolved. Even worse for right-wingers, with citizens of red-state Kansas sending the booming message that extremist abortion bans are becoming political poison, Republican officials may rethink the wisdom of their having become the party of forcing 10-year-olds to have babies.
By the mid-term elections, the steadily falling cost of gas, like the baby food shortage, may be off the table as a talking point. Initially driven sky high by the war in Ukraine, we now know that oil company profits have kept prices at the pump elevated. ExxonMobil, Chevron and Shell all saw record profits in the past three months. Fortunately for consumers, the price continues to steadily decline despite oil company greed.
So, what’s left for the GOP to fling at Joe Biden and Dems? It’s inflation, and it is indeed royally painful for everyday working Americans. But the notion that Biden, or any president, is responsible for worldwide inflation is preposterous. The pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine are the primary culprits.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.