Boogeyman: “A folkloric monster designed to frighten children.” — Britannica.com.
•••
It was just a few short years ago that the good ship GOP set its bearing on Boogeyman-landia. Once in port, its passengers were besieged by a disorder that has left them without the capacity to differentiate a boogeyman from a real threat. The syndrome is not unlike the confusion faced by a sufferer of dementia whose ability to recognize family members has tragically ebbed nearly to nothing.
Thus, many Republicans have come to accept the fiction that New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a boogeyman who is somehow depriving Donald Trump of his rights. The belief is all but immune to reason. Bragg has become their folklore monster, although it was a majority of ordinary citizens serving as grand jurors, rather than Bragg, who decided to indict Trump.
Unfortunately, boogeyman mania does not begin and end with Alvin Bragg. Fulton County, Georgia, Prosecutor Fani Willis and DOJ special counsel Jack Smith also qualify, only because they have had the audacity to consider that Trump might have been capable of criminal activity.
The paranoia flotilla routinely discovers new boogiemen as needed. Billionaire George Soros is one, only because he supports liberal causes. (Billionaires such as the Kochs fail to qualify because their support has gone only to conservative causes.) To those adrift without the advantage of a working compass, Hunter Biden is a boogeyman with a laptop said to contain evidence of boogeyman crimes by Joe Biden.
Liberalism is a boogeyman out to destroy America with awful deeds such as preserving Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. The FBI and the DOJ are boogie agencies, because they are rounding up and charging Jan. 6 criminals who are then convicted by boogie-peopled juries and sentenced by boogeyman judges. Hillary Clinton is a boogie woman. Doubters should bear in mind that Trump himself lead chants of “Lock her up!” Thousands of eye-witnesses saw and heard him do it, and eyewitness testimony is convincing evidence. Case closed.
And this is where America finds herself. Either these boogiemen are real, or the Republican Party is in the process of losing its marbles. In public, most GOP leaders refuse to allow even the remote possibility that Trump has committed crimes, even though he has admitted to at least one of them by announcing that he held classified documents at Elba-Lago and claimed they belonged to him.
Shelves at the Republican Party’s headquarters are well stocked with boogiemen. New shipments arrive every week. There are the transgender boogiemen, drag performers, books about Black history and the Holocaust and LGBTQ people. Antifa is a boogeyman too, even though it means anti-fascism. Immigration is a huge boogeyman, especially illegal immigration, unless you are big into agri-business and need people to pick your crops and run your meat packing plants.
Gay marriage, legal abortion, Fauci, public schools, responsible gun laws, fair elections, accurate recounts and anyone who insists on actual evidence of election wrongdoing, each is a boogeyman.
Meanwhile, back here on Earth, there is plenty to be deeply concerned about without constructing monsters out of nothing. There are mass gun murders; attacks on the science of climate change and vaccination efficacy; endemic racism; attacks on the right to abortion; voter suppression; gerrymandering; and unlimited campaign spending. Add the GOP’s embrace of authoritarianism and its denial of an attempted coup. Each is an actual monster snapping at the heels of the Republic.
And one additional threat is, perhaps, the most destructive of all. It is the continuing demise of critical thinking, an all-encompassing disaster because it serves as the licensing agency that allows boogiemen to seem real.