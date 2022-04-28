Is it possible that some of the Republican Party’s leading lights now grow dim, caught in the clutches of cognitive decline?
Consider Rep. Marjory Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who’s eligibility to run for office is being challenged by thoughtful Georgians who base their claim on the 14th Amendment’s language saying that people who are guilty of fomenting insurrection cannot hold public office.
Last week, while testifying about her role, if any, in the Jan. 6 attempted coup, Greene confidently pronounced, “All of my words never ever mean anything for violence.” But then she was shown a video of herself saying, “You can’t allow it [Congress] to just transfer power peacefully,” which sounds suspiciously like a call to violence.
Suddenly, Georgia’s entrant in the Miss Hot Mess competition appeared overwhelmed, disoriented, tormented and unable to find her way home, so muddled that it would have been a cruelty to even ask her to repeat, “Man, woman, person, camera, TV.”
Ultimately, Green could say only that she didn’t know what she had been referring to in the video. Observers were finding it difficult to dismiss images of Greene aimlessly wandering from room to room, hour after hour, unaware of what she is looking for.
When her merciless tormentor asked whether a person who broke the law by interfering with counting of electoral votes would, as a result, be an enemy of the Constitution, the representative, once so proud to say stupid stuff, could only mutter, “I don’t know.”
It got worse. She could not even remember whether she had asked Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, to urge Trump to declare martial law. Nor could she prod from her cerebral cortex any memory of whether she had “liked” a tweet that read, “A bullet to the head for [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi.” (The correct answer would have been “yes” to both, if only her gray matter had not so suddenly gone missing.)
Most of us easily recall whether we ever put in a request for martial law or publicly advocated for the assassination of the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Sadly, Greene could do neither. Yes, Marjory Taylor-Greene, once the quick thinker who easily channeled the indignations of a middle-school mean girl, last week was showing signs that cause neuropsychologists to advise family members of placement options. Let us leave the poor thing alone.
Another GOP figure in the evident throes of cognitive decline is Donald Trump. His responses to questions asked by Robert Mueller revealed that he couldn’t remember whether, at the 2016 GOP national convention (the one that nominated him), he was involved in changing the GOP platform regarding arming Ukraine. But the campaign was a busy time, so give him that one.
Nevertheless, Americans easily recall his infamous request for Hillary’s emails (“Russia, if you’re listening ...”). But when asked by Mueller whether he had ever talked with anyone about Russia’s hacking of those emails, Trump simply reported that he had no idea. He couldn’t even remember whether he had ever chatted with anyone in his own organization about a possible Moscow hotel project. Sad.
Trump was asked about 60 questions by the inquisitive Mueller, and he drew a blank on 38 of them. One can only hope that he is being made comfortable and provided with proper medication. If not, he may soon forget whom to hate.
Cognitive decline is an opportunistic disease, one constantly lurking to attack today’s Republican stalwarts, mainly when they are under oath. Older folks can recall an era when the disease didn’t operate with such facility. Perhaps the Republicans of long ago had been vaccinated against it.