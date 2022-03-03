Last week, Donald Trump said, “The problem isn’t that Putin is smart, it’s that our leaders are dumb.” And yet, some people still maintain that Mata Hari died childless.
While valor defines the people of Ukraine, sadly there is an overstock of weakness at home. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Joe Biden is “playing footsie” with Vladimir Putin. Without realizing it, South Carolina’s windsock had exactly described Trump’s term of office.
Another headliner at last week’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando was Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who failed to even mention Ukraine. Nor did Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Thus, with the greatest threat to world peace since World War II hanging in the air, DeSantis and Cruz fell silent, twin cases of selective mutism in men who consider themselves to be built of presidential timber.
CPAC speakers took turns bashing Biden, Ukraine, America and NATO. Nutty Charlie Kirk, who has said that recognition of transgender rights will turn humans into machines, offered, “The southern border is a lot more important than the Ukraine border,” as if sanctuary seekers are armed with nuclear weapons, as is Putin.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who had pumped his fist in the air to further incite the crowd of rioters on Jan. 6, once again revealed himself to be a wellspring of convoluted anti-patriotism. He told the audience, “Now you look at what’s happening in Ukraine. Talk about the weakness of Joe Biden.” He also has presidential ambitions.
These were among the vacuous rantings of the politically ambitious, gone sour. They are the “summer soldiers” and “sunshine patriots” about whom Thomas Paine warned us. As Ukrainians were fighting for freedom, these CPAC softies wallowed in grievances about mask and vaccine mandates. They dodged the messy fact that it was Russian dictator Putin who annexed the country of Georgia in 2008, then annexed Crimea in 2014 and now is annexing Ukraine. They strain to repress memories of Putin’s 2017 annexation of the White House.
Most Americans understand that Ukraine matters because it is a microcosm of the battle between democracy and autocracy, and because Russia has launched cyber-attacks against U.S. businesses and our elections, and because Putin might be deteriorating mentally.
Elsewhere, Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., was not above taking a thoughtless jab at the president, saying, “Biden’s words have been too late, too passive and ineffective.” The allegedly ethically challenged Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., hasn’t said much of anything about who is right and who is wrong in Ukraine. In contrast, Mooney’s opponent in the coming mid-term vote, Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., was clear, “The U.S. and our allies must meet Russia’s deliberate acts of war with ... harsh sanctions” as Biden has done.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., got it right. “The United States and our allies around the globe must take immediate action and impose crippling sanctions [on Russia],” he said. Likewise, Sen. Shelly Moore-Capito, R-W.Va., left no doubt about her feelings. She said, “We must lead on behalf of our NATO allies and those who cherish freedom to ... prevent a tyrant from overthrowing a sovereign democracy.”
We have arrived at our evident political abyss, in part, because Republicans wilted when they had the chance to remove Trump from office. Putin had correctly believed that he would be handed Ukraine, step one in reestablishment of the Soviet Union, if Trump remained in office. Now, however, Biden has rallied much of the world to level economy-busting sanctions against the Russian autocrat and his nation.
With Biden’s leadership, Putin has been sent a harsh message — that he may swallow up Ukraine only by force and at enormous cost in Russia’s wealth and lives. Meanwhile, Benedict Donald was telling his CPAC audience, “Under our leadership, America was strong, ... now we are a stupid country.”