Memorial Day beckons my idling thoughts to a time when our nation had come together, to an era when, at mail call in a certain part of Italy in November 1944, a letter came to my father. With it was a recent Sunday bulletin from his church back home. He would read the names of the church’s 55 members who were serving in the military, in the struggle for victory in World War II.
Listed were my Aunt Joanna’s husband and his brother. There was a fellow who later would serve the community as a physician and a man who would run a gas station across from my elementary school. There were the names of men whose sons would later become my pals in the Boy Scouts. A half-dozen women were on the list, too. They shared a single aim — to save the republic.
Today, however, a member of the U.S. House, for whom recognition of the law of gravity would represent educational advancement, instructs us that, when a grocery store reassures its customers with employees’ badges saying “I’ve been vaccinated,” the store is, thus, operating “... just like the Nazi’s [requiring] Jewish people to wear a gold star.” It is the insufferable Rep. Marjory Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who is unable to distinguish a symbol of health from an appointment with death.
My father, who would not see his young family again until more than another year had elapsed, wrote back, revealing his thoughts of home, of his toddler in curls, “... running around getting into everything,” adding wistfully, “Just doing a little day dreaming, I guess.”
But today, several million delusional Americans have been pulled into the intentionally divisive vortex of a “stolen election,” the “Big Lie”. And the unholy litmus test for success as a Republican politician is to sign on to that falsehood.
The depth of our divided America is further revealed in results of an Ipsos/Reuters poll this month showing that 54% of Republicans agree with another lie, that the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was led by left-wing protesters. Similarly, another poll in May found that a majority of Republicans believe, falsely, that Donald Trump is still the actual president. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., himself a vessel overflowing with power-mad contempt for the Constitution, dodges the need for a Jan. 6 commission, because it happened “in the past.”
My mother, in a voice that revealed her acceptance of shared sacrifice, wrote to my father of the struggles of their separation, telling him of his mother who was ailing, of a kindly neighbor who gave her a precious gas stamp that would enable her to drive to the grocery store, rather than ride the bus. She described her futile searches for meat products, the progress of her Victory Garden and of her certainty, as a mother, that their daughter would not forget him.
In the wee hours of their fifth anniversary, my father stepped off a train at the depot in Charleston and flung his arms around his waiting wife as they experienced the joys of his having survived the war and of knowing that both of them had done, and would continue to do, their part.
That brand of American unity persisted for many years. But it is disappearing, like water running through our fingers, as our nation sinks to her knees, thirsting and near exhaustion in the searing sun of a desert that has become devoid of the quenching drink that springs from shared goals and mutual realities.