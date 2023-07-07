Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

During his 2016 campaign, Donald Trump promised to name only “the best people” to serve in his administration. Then he was elected. In no time, he was exposed as possessing little or no ability for evaluating talent. Don’t take my word for it. Hear it from the man himself.

The former president has admitted that he had taken a mighty swing and come up empty when he selected Jeff Sessions as his first attorney general. The game was still in the early innings when Trump announced that Sessions was, “mixed up and confused ... weak ... disgraceful ... scared stiff and missing in action ... .” How could the Maven of Mar-a-Lago have been so dense that Sessions was, “not mentally qualified to be attorney general?”

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

