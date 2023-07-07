During his 2016 campaign, Donald Trump promised to name only “the best people” to serve in his administration. Then he was elected. In no time, he was exposed as possessing little or no ability for evaluating talent. Don’t take my word for it. Hear it from the man himself.
The former president has admitted that he had taken a mighty swing and come up empty when he selected Jeff Sessions as his first attorney general. The game was still in the early innings when Trump announced that Sessions was, “mixed up and confused ... weak ... disgraceful ... scared stiff and missing in action ... .” How could the Maven of Mar-a-Lago have been so dense that Sessions was, “not mentally qualified to be attorney general?”
But perhaps I am holding the former president to an impossibly high standard. Even considering the overall ocean of brilliance that self-defines him, we should not be surprised to learn that there exists in him an island of raging stupidity. He is not the first manager to make a bad call-up from the minor leagues. Even so, how was it possible that Trump also misplayed the hiring of his next attorney general, William Barr? In a belated “Eureka!” moment, Trump discovered that Mr. Barr “did a lousy job,” was a “gutless pig [and] a coward … .” It is disappointing that a self-proclaimed “very stable genius” did not see that one coming.
Yet, nobody is perfect, or at least nobody is as perfect as Trump considers himself to be. Even so, how could his chief of staff selections also have gone so poorly? Among them were Mick Mulvaney and Gen. John Kelly. The former was a “born loser” while the latter had “a very small brain.”
Trump employed Gen. James Mattis as his first Secretary of Defense, only to later determine that Mattis was, “the world’s most overrated general ... [who had] very little understanding of what it means to be in the military.” And his choice for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, turned out to be “incompetent.” Thus, a tiny flaw for disastrous hiring decisions had mushroomed into a presidential lifestyle.
Trump’s first national security adviser (who lasted 17 days) was the criminally minded Mike Flynn. He was discovered to be working as an unregistered agent of a foreign government (Turkey) and lying about his little sideline to the FBI. In the end, Trump had to replace Flynn. His new choice? John Bolton, who turned out to be “very stupid.”
The cast of other suspicious characters included Trump’s first Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson who was “dumb as a rock.” The Donald’s initial Secretary of Health and Human Services, Tom Price, left amid a financial scandal that included running up a $900,000 tab for private jet travel. And EPA chief Scott Pruitt departed the administration after it was learned that he had used taxpayer cash to purchase a bulletproof SUV and a “cone of silence” phone booth for his office.
Madam History will never forget Mike Pence, Trump’s choice to stand a heartbeat away from the Oval Office. Pence served throughout all four years. Yet, until the very end, Trump had not perceived that the vice president was carrying a genetic trait which bent his mind toward protecting democracy. Huge hiring mistake.
We are left to ponder how a presidential Einstein hired so many duds and losers. How had he misevaluated so many flops as the ”best people?” Perhaps Trump’s supporters will let us know, once “Q” provides them with the explanation.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.