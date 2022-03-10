We West Virginians, along with all Americans, are about to undergo a mid-term exam, a test of our devotion to freedom.
The assessment is being brought to us by Vladimir Putin and his ghastly attack on the people of Ukraine, and by the resulting increased prices we are paying for gas. Some of us will pass the test because we truly embrace freedom, while others will fail it because, to them, freedom is a mere catchphrase, a talking point that is rather mindlessly flung into the atmosphere as a matter of feel-good self-aggrandizement.
Does freedom for Ukrainians matter enough that we will quietly pay the extra at the pump and chalk it up to our support of Ukraine? Will we sincerely support a fearless people whose essential freedoms are being hammered by a Russian dictator? Are we able to endure the additional cost and move on, thanking the heavens that those extra few dollars are all we must bear?
Apart from the rising price of gas, which remains well below its high-water mark when adjusted for inflation, some of our foods, especially those based on wheat, will cost a bit more. Wheat is a huge export crop in Ukraine, and farmers can’t plant while bombs are dropping. Children are crying, huddled in bomb shelters in Ukraine. Can we not pay a few pennies more for bread, without complaint?
The degree to which each of us is willing to endure these inconveniences is testing our devotion to freedom. We already are hearing opportunistic politicians as they sling darts at Joe Biden, as if the world’s economy and Putin’s invasion can be pinned on him. They, by and large, are the same folks who failed their neighbors by refusing to get vaccinated, thus prolonging shutdowns. Observers have noticed that the intensity of their finger-pointing and their devotion to freedom are inversely related.
We already hear cries from the patriotically deficient that inflation is bringing our economy to its knees and that the blame lies with Biden’s leadership. That’s ridiculous, given that inflation was bound to occur as we exited the pandemic and more cash began flowing into the economy.
That our economy is a “disaster” is nothing but a GOP talking point. In fact, our economy is quite strong. Unemployment is down to 3.8% and 678,000 new jobs were created in February, on top of 5.7 million created during Biden’s first year, by far a record number. But leave that alone. Nobody wishes for inconvenience. Yet, if the people of Ukraine are willing to fight as their homes are destroyed, their cities crumble, their hospitals are bombed and their children are traumatized, are Americans unwilling to pay a little more for gasoline and bread? Or, in the softness of our lives here, will we moan about how “unbearable” our lives have become?
If the Ukrainian people can endure an Everest of suffering, can we not bear a spade full of it in support of them? Are we not able to shoulder modest proportions of temporary inconvenience in the name of freedom, or are we so soft that we will clutch our pearls and swoon onto our fainting couches at the first personal brush with something thorny?
These are times that test us, that define whether we truly value freedom or merely talk a good game. Our test papers are being graded and our letter grades are being determined. I am betting that 7 out of 10 of us will, indeed, pass the test. Shame on those who flunk it.