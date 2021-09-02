If looking back at events of 20 years ago tells us anything, it is that the passage of time brings clarity to the tragedy of 9/11. In the coming week, much will be said about that day. But before we do that, let us briefly pause to speculate on the world as it might appear 20 years from now.
In 2041, how many Americans will continue to spurn science, opting instead for infectious alternatives? It is folly to assume that appreciation of medical science will only improve. At present, the miracle of vaccines, after decades of acceptance, is rejected by those who have traded their critical thinking skills for a handful of magic beans. Pray that the trend is reversed.
Two decades hence, will there be universal agreement that the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion was, indeed, nothing more than a terroristic effort to overthrow the election of the president? And surely, the perspective of time will have laid to rest Donald Trump’s claims of his own wonderfulness. His vision of a favorable legacy will have crumbled to dust, awaiting only the wafting breezes to carry the crumbs of that fantasy to destinations of no consequence.
Will some of us remain up to our necks in the cesspool of QAnon, once another couple of decades have elapsed? Fads have short half-lives. Sadly, however, the QAnon riptide probably will have been replaced more than once by equally absurd myths whose only purpose is to drag otherwise good people into the depths of history’s ridicule.
With wildfires burning hotter and hurricanes striking more violently, will we have placed premiums on the futures of our children? Will those who today deny human contributions to climate change have forsaken their folly by accepting the science? It is hoped that they do so, assuming it is not too late.
Trump ripped the festering scab off our white nationalism. That scourge is certain to remain with us, but whether in greater or reduced proportion remains unknown, as the nation becomes increasingly populated by nonwhites.
If America is to prosper, she will have to, at a minimum, suppress her racism and xenophobia. That is a tall mountain to climb, mainly because we so easily succumb to our desire to feel superior to someone. It is a paradox that, in asserting one’s racial superiority, a longing for elevation to mere adequacy is unwittingly revealed.
Twenty years into the future, will the Republican Party have retained its title as the anti-fact, anti-reality party? Perhaps, if the mavens at Fox News, One America News, NewsMax and their kin have their way. Strangely, Fox seems determined to kill off its own audience by dispensing skepticism about vaccine efficacy. Yet, we know that the most strident of the network’s talkers have themselves been vaxxed against COVID-19. It’s the Network’s studio policy.
As we consider the future, we are reminded that history is a harsh mistress. She patiently abides until, at a time and place of her choosing, she delivers her verdict on those who earlier had rejected the realities of the day. Then, when her work is done, she leaves behind only the vaporized mists of those who tilted with the truth.
As the final arbiter of what was real and what was not, she undoes the vitriol of the vacuous, making it vanish as if written in disappearing ink. But those who have stayed steady with facts, those who have refused to tarry from reality and, thus, from humanity, will be the patriots upon whom madam history delivers the radiance of her smile, 20 years from now.