Gov. Jim Justice might have spent recent nights in dreamy reveries about ways to confirm every unflattering stereotype of West Virginia. If so, he hit the jackpot with images of our critics being told to kiss his dog’s behind. The next day, when he was asked on statewide radio whether his head-on collision with dignity might discourage businesses from locating here, Justice tunneled through a maze of explanations that would give a migraine to a gopher.
He was even reduced to a convoluted effort to tie his stunt to dirty air that, he said, floats into West Virginia from California. Debate continues as to which was worse, his Babydog moment or his defense of it. We bear in mind that this is a man who, as a high school basketball coach, is obligated to provide thoughtful and intelligent guidance to the state’s callow youth.
Elsewhere, Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., opposed a slightly higher tax on coal to support continuation of black lung benefits. It is said that “Coal is West Virginia.” But, to the pair of senators, ailing miners evidently are not.
Regarding respiratory diseases, Washington State Police Trooper Robert LaMay quit his job rather than get a mandated vaccination. Last fall, in his final sign-off, he announced that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee should, “Kiss my ass.” That made LaMay a celebrity on Fox News, where host Laura Ingraham gushed that he was a “sleeping giant.” Not surprisingly, Fox has gone silent on LaMay since he died of COVID-19 last week.
For those who wonder how many American vaccine refusers have passed away of COVID-19 while flying the “live free or get vaxxed” flag, the answer is at least 163,000, according to research by the Kaiser Family Foundation. This is an ongoing tragedy that is correctly attributed to the right-wing’s anti-vax campaign and a mournful difficulty separating fact from fiction among those now dead.
Russian state television runs the anti-American rants of Fox’s Tucker Carlson. Recently, a Russian program host smirked that Carlson must have gotten his broadcast training at the Russian Foreign Ministry. Sadly, Russia now pegs him as a shameless hussy who can’t stop throwing himself at its dictator, Vladimir Putin.
At a recent Joe Biden news conference, Fox’s Peter Doocy asked the president, “Why are you trying so hard in your first year to pull the country far to the left?” Surely, I wasn’t the only one wishing Biden had responded, “I’ll answer that if you promise to stop beating your wife.”
Radical Donald Trump attorney John Eastman, author of the infamous six-step plan to overturn the will of the voters, has taken the Fifth Amendment 146 times while “testifying” to the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. Only criminal types take the Fifth, Trump has said.
While speaking at a Texas rally last Saturday, Trump tacitly acknowledged that the 2020 vote was not rigged, when he announced that Mike Pence, “could have overturned the election.” Thus, it follows that Trump understands, at some level, that Biden was the victor. Trump also intimated that he believes the January rioters are guilty, saying that, if reelected, he would pardon them. But many Trump supporters are convinced that the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters were left-wingers and antifa members. Have they asked themselves why Trump would pardon such criminals?