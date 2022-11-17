A political house built on mass delusion cannot stand. That lesson was delivered the hard way to the Republican Party when its anticipated “red wave” turned out to be a nosebleed, compliments of voters who’d had enough of the Big Lie and its extended family of false beliefs.
Sadly for democracy, Donald Trump is a carrier of contagious mental pathology that has led many decent folks into clinical-level group psychosis. An interviewer’s recent exchange with a woman attending a Trump rally illustrated the phenomenon.
Reporter: What do you think about Anthony Fauci?
Woman: I can’t believe he made it this far. The guy is gone. He’s in GITMO.
Reporter: Who else is in GITMO?
Woman: You’ve got Hollywood there, politicians, elites, the Clintons are there, the Obamas are there, it goes on and on. I don’t want to be the one to sit here and misquote somebody or say something, but…
Reporter: You don’t want to say anything irresponsible.
The absurdity, and the woman’s lack of insight on it, is a level of psychotic delusion that evokes memories of John Hinckley, Jr., who believed that actress Jodie Foster would love him, provided he assassinated Ronald Reagan. Similar to Hinckley, the woman being interviewed probably accomplishes the activities of daily living, yet remains plagued by delusional thinking that defies both logic and all available evidence.
Delusions may be shared, even among large numbers of individuals, as with Heaven’s Gate, the Jim Jones Guyana tragedy and, more recently, the belief among millions of Russians that their nation’s invasion of Ukraine was necessary to liberate their neighbor from Nazis. Similarly, Trump’s Big Lie of an election stolen by “elites” has sunk its claws into many Americans.
Some delusions are relatively harmless (i.e., the moon landing never happened). Others are quite dangerous (Hillary Clinton was molesting children in a pizza parlor basement). It is helpful to bear in mind that the Trump supporter described above isn’t evil, just diagnostically out of touch with reality.
Two days after the 2020 presidential election, Ginni Thomas, an election denier and wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, texted Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows: “Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc.) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition,” The Washington Post reported. Ms. Thomas has spoken openly about extricating herself from a cult when she was younger. Pray that she makes another escape.
This year, election deniers were on the ballots in 48 of the 50 states. They comprised about half of all Republican candidates for congressional and state offices. Most of the higher profile candidates among them lost because, when voters inventoried the nation’s supply of crazy candidates, it was clear that we already had more than we could use.
However, just when we might have been thinking that enough was enough, Donald Trump announced that he is running for president again. And Trump’s anointed candidate in the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff for U.S. Senate is Herschel Walker, a man who believes that he graduated first in his class at the University of Georgia and that an honorary law enforcement badge makes him a policeman. Does he also believe that the little tin wings pinned on his chest at age 8 made him a pilot?
Far too many voters, particularly the younger ones, are wise to the stolen election falsehood. Whether Republican leaders like it or not, it was that Trumpian detachment from reality that brought the GOP a smash in the chops on Election Day. And it will again, if the party’s embrace of delusions isn’t replaced by a return to earth, a re-grounding in reality and a rejection of political group pathology.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.