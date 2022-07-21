America is engaged in a cold civil war. A litmus test reveals that, should it become a hot war, West Virginia might well find itself on the wrong side.
The test? West Virginia’s Legislature preserves a Statehouse statue of pro-slavery Gen. Stonewall Jackson and insists that the names of other Confederate “stars” remain on our public buildings. It’s a sad reversal of a major reason that our state was created, an unfortunate mirror image of neighboring Virginia, which is ridding herself of Confederate iconography.
The issues go far beyond statues and names on buildings. For several decades, the lines in the divide seem to have become drawn in increasingly oppressive, bold permanent marker. As but one example, in one camp are the folks who observe yet another mass shooting and tell us that guns had nothing to do with it. They are the same people who, without noticing their inconsistency, tell us that guns have everything to do with defending themselves. The other side wonders why, in Uvalde, Texas, more good guys with guns than were at the Alamo were unable to stop a single bad guy for more than an hour. Gun advocates respond by pointing to the Indianapolis mall incident in which an armed bystander shot a gunman who had killed three people, as if a trio of gun murders is a win.
On one side of this cold civil war are those who believe that we should be very afraid of children being taught about slavery and gender identification. On the other side are those who believe that our greatest fear is white supremacist terrorism, as the FBI tells us. On one side is the philosophy of Christian white nationalism. On the other are the actual teachings of Christ.
There are the folks who tell us they are pro-life which, for practical purposes, means pro-birth, anti-privacy and anti-health care for women. On learning of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who was forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion, some of them pronounced her story to be a hoax. But once the child’s pregnancy was verified, they either termed it a blessing or advocated an investigation of the physician who performed the abortion. Opposing all of that are those who believe abortion, privacy and health care are women’s rights.
The Republican-friendly side of the cold war increasingly includes losing candidates who cry that the vote was rigged. For example, minus any evidence, recently defeated primary candidate Tina Peters, running for Mesa County clerk in Colorado, said, “I have reason to believe extensive malfeasance occurred.” Such sore-loserism increasingly defines one side of the divide as defeated GOP candidates struggle to understand that walking in knee-deep muck excreted by Donald Trump isn’t flattering.
COVID-19 is, “just a cold and everybody is going to get it,” is the new mantra of self-absolution among those who earlier denied the virus’ lethality, then made things worse by refusing vaccination. This week, two grinning babblers on local afternoon talk radio inveighed against new mask mandates without troubling themselves to mention that the daily U.S. COVID-19 death rate has jumped from about 250 a year ago to about 350 today and the number of those in intensive care is up by 23% in just the past two weeks, according to data reported by CNN.
There are those who watch the Jan. 6 committee hearings and fear for the republic. On the other side of the battlements are folks who either don’t watch or who watch and engage Olympian levels of mental gymnastics to convince themselves that the hearings have come to nothing.
The possibility of our cold civil war turning hot remains. Pray that it doesn’t.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt