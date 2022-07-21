Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

America is engaged in a cold civil war. A litmus test reveals that, should it become a hot war, West Virginia might well find itself on the wrong side.

The test? West Virginia’s Legislature preserves a Statehouse statue of pro-slavery Gen. Stonewall Jackson and insists that the names of other Confederate “stars” remain on our public buildings. It’s a sad reversal of a major reason that our state was created, an unfortunate mirror image of neighboring Virginia, which is ridding herself of Confederate iconography.

Stories you might like

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt

@marshall.edu.

Recommended for you