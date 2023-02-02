What does “pro-life” mean? To those GOP legislators who hope to bring back the death penalty, pro-life evidently begins and ends with abortion. Meanwhile, two death penalty bills proceed in West Virginia’s House of Delegates, despite study after study showing that the death penalty doesn’t deter crime, and occasionally causes innocent people to be executed.
I bear the pro-life folks no ill will. But they seem to be the same people who believe that our problems will be solved if more people pack iron. Take the GOP “campus carry” bill, for example. It evokes images of a young female college student performing an Annie Oakley quick draw trick to defend herself against an attacker. In the real world, it is far more likely that an attacker will wrest the gun from her, then kill her with it. Campus carry isn’t pro-life, it’s pro-mayhem.
“Pro-life” conservatives consistently oppose both an assault weapons ban and universal background checks, and the conservative-friendly gun industry now markets an assault-style rifle, the Jr.-WEE1, to children. Is it consistent with “pro-life” to groom kids to value mass killing machines as entertainment?
Another not-so-pro-life bill would have public school teachers, administrators and support personnel carrying guns. My son, who is a veteran cop, pointed out that a policeman can’t be expected to know, on sight, every school employee. Thus, in an active shooter situation, an officer will likely kill anyone he sees running through the hall with a gun. Rather than pro-life, this bill could send a teacher to his great reward.
Black bunting hangs above conservatism’s threshold in even more ways. Some in the GOP’s “pro-life” supermajority caucus want to abolish all vaccine requirements for our school children. If that happens, many more kids will get sick, and some of them will die.
The anti-abortion law, which Republicans rammed through our Legislature last year, ups the odds of agonizing deaths for women who have complicated pregnancies. That’s especially the case for women unable to afford travel to another state where the procedure is legal. In Congress, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., has introduced the Life Begins at Conception Act which would ban abortion nationally, thus placing even more women in danger of dying. Thus, a “right to life” goes to a dot of protoplasm. The woman carrying that dot, not so much.
Threats to kill members of Congress are escalating. Many such threats originate from conservative “pro-lifers”, and they typically are aimed at Democrats, according to Rachel Kleinfeld of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Last year, she testified to Congress that there were 902 such threats in 2016, a number that skyrocketed to 9,600 in 2021. Nevertheless, last month, Republicans ordered the removal of the metal detectors from the doors to the U.S. House chamber. Although theirs was mostly a symbolic act, it rendered their claims of being pro-life as believable as a line on a George Santos job application.
Is Donald Trump pro-life? He sent an armed mob to create an insurrection at the Capitol. He termed the dead at Arlington National Cemetery “suckers.” Even granting his appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court, the pro-life thinking of those newly robed justices seems not to extend beyond abortion.
GOP pro-life politicians stand in the way of Medicare for All. And they presently are scheming to get rid of Obamacare, Medicare and Medicaid. If those misguided efforts were to succeed, more people would die because they lacked health care.
The road to redemption is difficult. Its first mile requires acknowledging that, by incremental degrees, the pro-life caucus has become entangled in the deceptions of the Grim Reaper. Notwithstanding their opposition to abortion, present-day “pro-life” conservatism increasingly resembles a death cult.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.