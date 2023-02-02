Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

What does “pro-life” mean? To those GOP legislators who hope to bring back the death penalty, pro-life evidently begins and ends with abortion. Meanwhile, two death penalty bills proceed in West Virginia’s House of Delegates, despite study after study showing that the death penalty doesn’t deter crime, and occasionally causes innocent people to be executed.

I bear the pro-life folks no ill will. But they seem to be the same people who believe that our problems will be solved if more people pack iron. Take the GOP “campus carry” bill, for example. It evokes images of a young female college student performing an Annie Oakley quick draw trick to defend herself against an attacker. In the real world, it is far more likely that an attacker will wrest the gun from her, then kill her with it. Campus carry isn’t pro-life, it’s pro-mayhem.

Stories you might like

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you