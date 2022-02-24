Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has begun, bringing with it the cold chill of death and the haunting uncertainties of how, and when, it will end. Russia seems bent on learning the hard way that democracy matters, and that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which is galvanized against his invasion, matters, too.
Following World War II, NATO was formed by 12 countries, most of them in Europe but including the United States and Canada, who agreed to resist any Russian efforts to overrun Europe. The pact has grown to 30 nations, and Ukraine would like to become the 31st. Thus, Russia’s dictator, Vladimir Putin, decided to move on Ukraine and risk igniting World War III in the process.
The predicament facing Ukraine and NATO’s members may be understood by imagining West Virginia as Ukraine and the land from Maine to Florida as a huge dictatorship that is heavily armed and licking its chops to swallow up our state before moving westward across America. Besides the frayed nerves that we in West Virginian would be experiencing, the people in a strip of states from Michigan to Alabama also would be suffering acute anxiety.
That is how people are feeling in the north-south string of Europe’s NATO countries that lie beyond Ukraine. To get at the rest of Europe, Putin would need to charge through Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Moldova and Bulgaria.
Putin hopes for a return of the Russian dominion, something akin to the old Soviet Union that Ronald Reagan squelched. However, neither Ukraine nor NATO’s countries want any part of Russia, a country that rigs its elections, represses freedom and eliminates viable opposition candidates. Top dissident Alexei Navalny was imprisoned, released, poisoned to within an inch of his life, recovered, and then was imprisoned again.
Journalists who criticize Putin’s regime have been murdered. Artists are jailed if they speak against Putin’s autocratic regime. Advocating LGBTQ rights violates a law against the “propaganda of homosexuality.” Russian citizens who even mildly criticize the government must register as “foreign agents,” which is a sort of scarlet letter in Russia. With NATO and all the world’s democratic nations united against Russia, has Putin overshot the runway?
With Joe Biden’s victory, Putin was left to wax nostalgic about the good old days, when his useful dunce, Donald Trump, suggested that the United States might pull out of NATO, and when Trump invited him to interfere in the 2016 election. Certainly, Putin’s fond reminiscences include Helsinki, where Trump said he knew of no reason why Russia would have interfered in the election. The Russian strongman likely felt a powerful pang of nostalgia this week, when Trump lauded him as a “genius” and “very savvy.’
Now, in unmistakable contrast, the democratic world stands against Putin. And Biden won’t abide Putin’s attempt to “travel back in time ... to when empires ruled the world,” as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield put it this week.
Putin is not without resources. He has a large military. And Fox News is with him. In 2019, the network’s Tucker Carlson asked, “Why shouldn’t I root for Russia, which I am?” Only last month, Carlson asked, “[Why is it] disloyal to side with Russia but loyal to side with Ukraine? They’re both foreign countries that don’t care anything about the United States. Kinda strange.”
No, Tucker, what is kinda strange is that you seem unaware that, in Putin’s Russia, commentators like you who criticize their government tend to be carted off to prison or “accidentally” ingest poison or commit Putin’s version of suicide.
These are times that demand clear thinking, optimal use of our intelligence services and good judgment by our leaders. Thank God, that Joe Biden is president, rather than the other guy, who seemed, at times, so weak and needy that he felt it necessary to snuggle up to the likes of Putin and the folks at Fox, which was, indeed, kinda strange.