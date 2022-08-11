We don’t know when Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., decided to put national party politics ahead of the needs of West Virginians, but she recently authored an opinion piece in this paper titled “Inflation Reduction Act indefensible” that bore little relationship to the day-to-day realities facing Mountain State residents. On the positive side, the important new law passed anyway, without her support.
In her op-ed, Capito squirmed to avoid mention of the many provisions of the legislation that are advantageous to West Virginians. She failed to say the legislation will greatly reduce drug prices for the state’s Medicare recipients, now that the Medicare agency will be empowered to negotiate lower prices with drug makers. Moreover, the senator somehow forgot to mention that Medicare drug costs now will be capped at $2,000 a year. Nor did she tell readers that more than 100,000 West Virginians will be able to maintain their health care subsidies that originated with Obamacare. Each was an inexcusable omission from the senator’s op-ed.
When the senator wasn’t avoiding mention of the bill’s benefits, she issued misguided complaints about the Inflation Reduction Act. The new legislation will require businesses making more than $1 billion a year to pay a minimum 15% tax. (Many pay no tax now.) But Capito, as if to entertain us with dark comedy, wrote that the required taxation is “penalizing business.” I leave that tangled substitution for rationality to be untied by the gods of cordage, if any such gods exist.
Continuing her fight with solid ground, Capito wrote, “If you make less than $400,000, your taxes will go up,” and you’ll go “to the unemployment line.” That untruth was torched by none other than our other senator, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. When a Fox News personality repeated the false claim, saying, “Americans [making] $400,00 and below ... . Their taxes are going to go up,” Manchin responded, “That’s a lie, a pure, outright lie.” In contrast to Capito’s claim, it actually is those who make more than $400,000 who will see tax increases.
Capito was particularly empurpled over the $80 billion added to the IRS budget for enforcement of the tax law. Respectfully, senator, we pay our taxes. Shouldn’t everybody? Or does Capito prefer that tax deadbeats go on being deadbeats? Despite her opposition, this piece of the Inflation Reduction Act will save the country $400 billion over the next decade. As for her claim that the Inflation Reduction Act will send you “to the unemployment line,” the nonpartisan Political Economy Research Institute says the legislation will create 912,000 new jobs over the next 10 years.
The senator saved her fiercest swing-and-a-miss for the climate change pieces of the legislation which, she said, are “a tax-and-spending spree [that] is littered with the far-left’s Green New Deal wish list items.” Maybe she hasn’t noticed that climate change is increasingly awarding her state’s residents free rafting trips with the added convenience of embarking from their own front porches.
But Capito charged ahead into the climate furnace anyway, expressing her contempt for new tax incentives that will come with the purchase of solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles that are made in the U.S. I modestly suggest that, instead of issuing cranky attacks such as hers of last week, she put her energies toward funneling some of the estimated 220,000 resulting new jobs in clean energy to her constituents. As a bonus to working families, those jobs will pay union-scale prevailing wages.
West Virginia has about 232,000 diabetics and a half-million more with pre-diabetes. Along with the benefits described above, the Inflation Reduction Act would have capped their insulin costs at $35 a month. Except that Capito and her GOP co-conspirators zapped that provision out of the legislation. And for Capito, that was a victory.
The new law will raise more than $700 billion, most of it by requiring the wealthy to pay their fair share in taxes and by the savings resulting from negotiating Medicare drug costs with Big Pharma. Shame on Capito for putting the GOP’s twisted national-party politics above the needs of the people back home.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.