We don’t know when Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., decided to put national party politics ahead of the needs of West Virginians, but she recently authored an opinion piece in this paper titled “Inflation Reduction Act indefensible” that bore little relationship to the day-to-day realities facing Mountain State residents. On the positive side, the important new law passed anyway, without her support.

In her op-ed, Capito squirmed to avoid mention of the many provisions of the legislation that are advantageous to West Virginians. She failed to say the legislation will greatly reduce drug prices for the state’s Medicare recipients, now that the Medicare agency will be empowered to negotiate lower prices with drug makers. Moreover, the senator somehow forgot to mention that Medicare drug costs now will be capped at $2,000 a year. Nor did she tell readers that more than 100,000 West Virginians will be able to maintain their health care subsidies that originated with Obamacare. Each was an inexcusable omission from the senator’s op-ed.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

