With a firm resolve not to enter the transfer portal, I suggest that we focus on the anniversary of the widespread availability of the COVID-19 vaccines and on Thursday’s one-year mark since the U.S. Capitol breach.
With the coronavirus yet on the loose, it is astonishing that many who refuse the shot do so at the risk severe illness or death. Thus, the unvaccinated pay a surprisingly inflated price for merchandise as cheaply made as is “owning the libs.”
In the name of a convoluted version of “freedom,” the unvaccinated have succeeded mainly in messing with the freedom of the majority. Their self-conferred nobility of purpose long ago exceeded its shelf life, as it reeks of something that needs to be thrown out.
Frustrations of the vaccinated are increasingly evident. They’d like to go to dinner, a movie or a ballgame, or fly to visit friends and family without wearing a mask or tolerating moaning about imaginary government plots involving Bill Gates and fictional microchips. The sane among us have offered our shot-refusing brethren every incentive short of putting cheese in their doses.
It is time that proof of vaccination be required to fly and attend most indoor events. In our war on COVID-19, our anti-vax brethren have registered as conscientious objectors. Those who have gotten the shot have done their share. It’s time the unvaccinated folks either do theirs, or forgo much that they associate with their freedom.
Transitioning to the other anniversary, on the evening of Jan. 6, 2021, after Congress had reconvened following the failed effort of former then-President Donald Trump and his supporters to overthrow our government, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said to his colleagues, “A single person [attempted to] disenfranchise a hundred-million people.” He was right.
We continue to learn how a well-oiled plot was undertaken by Trump, his aides and his congressional supporters who strategized in a “war room” at the Willard Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C., on the night prior to Jan. 6. Those who deny GOP involvement might explain that to the rest of us.
But to refocus for a moment, I am thinking about the “little people” who took Trump’s bait of a stolen election and violently charged into the Capitol, some assaulting law enforcement officers as they went. One by one, the former president’s unwitting dupes now plead guilty, or are found guilty and sentenced, all while the rioters’ organizers blithely ignore subpoenas.
I am thinking about coup d’état participants like Robert Palmer, who told the judge, “Trump supporters were lied to by those who had great power. They kept spitting out the false narrative about a stolen election and how it was ‘our duty’ to stand up to great tyranny.” Palmer was sentenced to 63 months in prison.
Architect Valerie Ehrke told the judge who sentenced her to three years of probation, “I did not have the depth of experience to realize that I needed to get out of [the Capitol].” Hurricane resident Gracyn Courtwright said, “If I could take back anything in my life, it would be my actions on Jan. 6,” before being sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year of supervised release. Remorseful gym owner Scott Fairlamb said, “That’s not who I am. That’s not who I was raised to be.” He earned 41 months behind bars.
They and hundreds of others seem ready to breathe the fresh air of real freedom, a liberation that may be experienced only by a final disavowal of the “Big Lie.” They are moving in that direction. I hope they make it to the finish line.