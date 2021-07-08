More than six months after the fact, CNN’s interviews with Capitol protesters and their relatives have made it clear they are not to be confused with those who stormed the Bastille.
Fifty-ish Idaho resident Yvonne St. Cyr live-streamed herself amid battles between the intruders and police, yet she described the day’s event as a peaceful protest. In the face of such an abyss of dumb, the interviewer probably thought it useless to remind St. Cyr that we have eyes. She added to her creepy certainty, “I don’t believe [Joe] Biden is president,” and “There’s so much proof [Barack Obama] is not a U.S. citizen.”
Donovan Crowl, who is charged in the Jan 6. riot, was described by his mother as a mean drunk who found purpose in his life when he connected with the Oath Keepers, an anti-government group. Her son is convinced “Tom Hanks and his wife are pedophiles,” she told the interviewer. He was a constant listener to hoax-heavy Breitbart and Alex Jones, said Crowl’s sister. She added, “He would constantly send me messages about Hollywood celebrities eating babies.”
Like St. Cyr and Crowl, Josh Pruitt has swallowed Donald Trump’s "Big Lie" about a stolen election. Befuddled by the fact that Trump was leading at 10 p.m. on the day of the vote, yet lost the election, Pruitt insisted, “There is absolute proof” the election was stolen. However, when asked for the whereabouts of that “proof,” he immediately took a called third strike to end the game. “There just is,” were the only words he could muster. Evidently, he was oblivious to laws in some states that mandated a delay in counting of mail-in ballots until after polls closed.
Some Jan. 6 protesters claim they were merely doing God’s will. Tennessee preacher the Rev. Ken Peters urged his flock to descend on Washington with him, claiming, “We’re fighting demonic forces.” Similarly, the Rev. Couy Griffin, a New Mexico pastor, went to Washington where he, too, guided the faithful into the Capitol vortex. “Trump was anointed by God,” he claimed. Griffin is an odd fellow by any definition. He even denied that protester Ashli Babbitt and Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick are dead. I advise Griffin to slow down, to avoid rear-ending St. Cyr, Crowl, Pruitt and Peters, who are only slightly ahead of him on their own trips around that bend.
Recently, we have learned some protesters have launched themselves so far into space as to become convinced the FBI somehow caused them to riot at the Capitol. They know the FBI did this because they have been to Washington and seen the FBI building themselves.
Now, more than six months removed, it is evident that many of the Big Lie sufferers are yet confined by the destructive power of unchecked confidence in the rightness of their actions on Jan. 6. They appear to be in it for the duration, existing in a self-imposed brain fog not unlike the phenomenon experienced by COVID-19 conspiracy long-haulers. Led by an unwell president, they are destined to remain imprisoned by bars created of their own illusions, convinced of the nobility of their actions during an event that CNN rightly described as, “Insurrectionism disguised as patriotism, wrapped in a Trump flag.”
At 6:01 p.m. Jan. 6, Trump praised the mob as “great patriots” and asked that they “remember this day forever.” In their pitiable misery, they surely will.