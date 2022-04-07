A Sunday drive in West Virginia reveals them, easily visible here and there. They are the Trump flags, ragged little salutes to one man’s misguided claims to greatness.
History will count them as nothing more than the fluttering illusions of unrealized hopes, pieces of pathos, as sad as the remnants of the wedding dress still worn by a woman who was left at the altar.
So, we pass by the occasional flags, and we count them as the wind-whipped symbols of unreturned faith in the former president, reminders that many of his disciples may momentarily peer toward the dark realities of Trump, but then draw back from facing the emptiness of the once-glittering Trump bandwagon. We watch as they, and their flags, fight their losing battles against the winds and rains of reality.
A surprising number of Donald Trump’s voters exhibit sharpened talents for ignoring his outrages. Some of them tell us that, while they disapproved of his style, they liked his policies and accomplishments. But when asked to describe those policies, they cite his tax cuts — which aided wealthy Americans far more than they helped the flag people. And they liked the wall, the one that was never built.
The folks who live in houses with flag-adorned lawns seem oblivious to the damage done by Trump. When it comes to caging toddlers, separating children from their mothers, describing immigrants as vermin and sowing hate, they tend not to comment. Perhaps they found delusional wisdom in Trump’s suggestion that hurricanes might be quelled by nuclear bombs or his repeatedly asking a foreign policy expert, “If we have them [nuclear bombs], why can’t we use them [on our enemies]?” The end of civilization evidently did not come to mind.
Religious-like blind faith in the alleged smartness of Donald Trump is the well that seems never to run dry. It is immune to facts, impervious to what is real. It is not sent packing by Trump’s suggestion that we stop COVID-19 in its tracks with injections of disinfectants, or by his announcement that the noise from wind turbines causes cancer, or by his proposal that the United States purchase Greenland.
Do the flag-flyers count his health care plan among his accomplishments? Did they not notice that for four years he routinely told them that it was almost completed, but never was? Trump once told them that some white supremacists are “very fine people.” Did they forget that their fathers and grandfathers fought to rid the world of Nazis? Even now, as Vladimir Putin’s army commits war crimes in Ukraine, have they somehow put aside the fact that only six weeks ago Trump termed Putin’s invasion an act of “genius?”
Surely, the former president could be a centerfold in Sore Loser Magazine. In earlier times, that alone would have caused good citizens to put away their Trump emblems. And some have done that. Perhaps those who yet fly their flags are unable to distinguish a liar’s bravado (“Everybody knows I won.”) from the findings of 60 judges and numerous state recounts proving that he lost.
The front yard Trump flags will continue to be seen for a time. However, they are the embers of a dying fire because time will have her way. Time can be harsh. Time will cause the fire to grow dim. Time will insist that the remaining few must edge closer to the remaining coals if any heat is to be felt. And time will strip the landscape of anything combustible. In the end, time will say to the Trump flags that they must wave their final goodbyes. They will be taken down and stuffed into old footlockers where they will remain until they are discovered by perplexed great-grandchildren who wonder what the fuss was all about.