Right wingers gnash their teeth and rend their garments at Joe Biden’s forgiveness of $10,000 in federal student loan debt ($20,000 for Pell Grant recipients). How quickly The GOP forgets the forgiveness of 97% of the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans to businesses that were suffering under COVID. Dull Rep. Marjory Taylor Greene, R-Ga., eagerly took $182,300 (since forgiven) in a PPP loan, yet, as if to cement her status as a finalist for centerfold in Hypocrite Quarterly, called the forgiving of students’ loans, “completely unfair.”
And speaking of debt forgiveness, isn’t it Donald Trump who has declared bankruptcy six times?
But leave that alone. Instead, let us look back at the first 19 months of the Biden presidency.
Biden’s American Rescue Plan provided pandemic survival cash ($2,800 for couples, half that for individuals), upped the Child Tax Credit and made rental assistance available to halt evictions. Moreover, this vital legislation channeled stop-gap cash to state and local governments. It was emergency relief, yet not a single Republican voted for it.
The president’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act became law a year ago. The bill funds upgrades to our roads, bridges, seaports, airports and public transportation. It provides electric school buses, improves broadband access and upgrades our power grid reliability. In the Senate, only 19 of 50 Republicans supported it (all 50 Dems did). Among the 211 Republicans in the House, 200 voted against it. Fortunately, the Democrat majority voted it into law.
Last week, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act. It will lower drug costs for seniors in two ways, by permitting the Medicare agency to negotiate lower costs with Big Pharma and by capping seniors’ annual medication expenditures at $2,000. It continues the Obamacare insurance subsidies for low to moderate income folks. It also contains more than $350 billion for solar, wind and other investments that fight climate change. And it is budget neutral because, along with savings from the reduced Medicare drug costs, it ups the income tax on those making more than $400,000 and provides a 15% minimum tax on companies that make $1 billion and up, at least 50 of which paid no tax last year. In the Senate and House, it was Democrats alone who brought about these benefits, because every Republican in Congress voted no.
Also this month, Biden signed the CHiPS and PACT Acts into law. CHIPS will make the U.S. less dependent on other nations for the microchips that power everything from blenders to automobiles. The PACT Act supports medical treatment for our Vietnam veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange, and for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans whose lungs still burn from toxins they inhaled while toiling in smoky refuse pits.
Beside pushing such legislation, Biden acted in other important ways. He appointed the first woman of color to the U.S. Supreme Court. Under his leadership, our military finally got Osama bin Laden’s second in command. Biden takes no guff from Vladimir Putin and has strengthened NATO.
President Biden oversaw the pullout from our 20-year war in Afghanistan. The exit was difficult, with the tragic deaths of 13 troops at the hands of a suicide bomber. For those quick to blame Biden for those 13 deaths, how many troops would still be dying each year, had our military remained?
Racism, authoritarianism, ethnocentrism, misogyny, conspiracy-ism and attacks on the LGBTQ community are termites gnawing at the foundation of Uncle Sam’s house. Rather than encourage those festering attacks on our freedom, as Donald Trump did, Joe Biden condemns them. He stands with women in their quest for lost abortion rights. Unlike Trump, who made corruption of the Department of Justice a routine occurrence, Biden maintains the historic wall between the presidency and the DOJ. And Joe Biden employs a talent that Donald Trump was unable to muster – honesty with the American people.
At 19 months, Joe Biden, with cooperation from Democrats and despite GOP obstructionism, is moving America forward.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.