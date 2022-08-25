Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Right wingers gnash their teeth and rend their garments at Joe Biden’s forgiveness of $10,000 in federal student loan debt ($20,000 for Pell Grant recipients). How quickly The GOP forgets the forgiveness of 97% of the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans to businesses that were suffering under COVID. Dull Rep. Marjory Taylor Greene, R-Ga., eagerly took $182,300 (since forgiven) in a PPP loan, yet, as if to cement her status as a finalist for centerfold in Hypocrite Quarterly, called the forgiving of students’ loans, “completely unfair.”

And speaking of debt forgiveness, isn’t it Donald Trump who has declared bankruptcy six times?

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.

