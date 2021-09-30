Psychiatric diagnoses typically do not imply the causes of strange behavior, although they at least provide us with a means of communicating our observations of it.
Who among us has not observed the bratty child, an uncontrollable terror who delights in befuddling his parents? The little demon has tantrums, is touchy, angry and resentful. He argues with authority figures, won’t comply with rules, blames others for his mistakes, is spiteful and vindictive.
Mental health professionals use those descriptors to define the syndrome “oppositional defiant disorder,” per the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual, 5th Edition, of the American Psychiatric Association. At this moment, I am inclined to say something about Donald Trump, but why repeat myself?
Instead, there is an alternative diagnosis that better captures the former president’s psychological struggles. The section titled “Delusional Disorder” describes a “persistent false belief” in something that, when measured against all available evidence, is false. Consider Trump’s insistence, nearly a year later, that he won the 2020 presidential election. If that is not a delusion, what is?
When his staunch supporters, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., concluded that the election was not stolen, Trump tweeted (before being banned from social media) that they “should be ashamed of themselves.” When his attorney general, William Barr, told him he had lost, Trump launched a tirade about Barr’s “imbecility.” When his Department of Justice termed the election the most secure in history, Trump trashed the messengers. When major media said his claims of election fraud were baseless, it was evidence of “coordinated propaganda.”
You could put the former president into a man-sized paint shaker and not dislodge his delusion of an election victory. Five-dozen failed court challenges were but grains of sand in the Sahara of his belief that he won. He explains away the disconfirming vote counts, and recounts, in Georgia and Arizona. Hard evidence is a meaningless drop in the sea of his irrational belief. Surely, the rotation of the Earth will reverse itself before Donald Trump’s mind releases its grip on his delusion of a stolen election.
I bear Trump no ill will. He is not a well man. He deserves our compassion, not to mention a course of inpatient treatment.
But America’s problem isn’t so much that Donald Trump is mired in a delusion. Rather, it is that many folks, including many good West Virginians, also cling to his disordered belief, despite the Niagara of evidence debunking it. The American Psychiatric Association recognizes that delusions may be shared: “In the context of a relationship [in this case, a candidate-voter relationship], the delusional material from the dominant partner provides content for delusional belief by the individual ... .”
Shared delusions were evident in the Jim Jones Guyana Peoples Temple tragedy and in the Heaven’s Gate death-cult fiasco in California. I have seen interviews with the people in those cults. As out of touch with reality as they were, there was a decency about them. They had jobs and families, did their chores and paid their bills. And, like the folks who cling to Trump’s insistence that the election was stolen, they were searching for something, or someone, to believe in. Nevertheless, if we have learned anything from those earlier disasters, it is that there is a time to change course, a time to embrace reality.
For now, the Trump train continues to rumble along the rails. But the count of its cars will dwindle as increasing numbers of its passengers realize that the trip is not for them.
Finally, when a single car accommodates the riders, the engineer will uncouple it. Then, after a brief backward glance, he will turn his face to the tracks ahead. And as he drives his engine to its next destination, the slow roll of inertia will bring the last car of the Trump train to a stop, while those inside yet remain convinced that they are going somewhere.