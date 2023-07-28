A look back at events of a year ago provides perspective on today’s political scene.
July 2022 was the month that Republicans responded to a 10-year-old Ohio child’s travel to Indiana for an abortion by first saying that the story was a hoax, then alleging that the doctor who performed it was a criminal, and finally pivoting to focus on the rapist’s illegal presence in the country. Their attention seldom shifted to the child’s victimization by both the rapist and by their own anti-abortion extremism. The right to abortion will be one of the top two issues in the November 2024 election.
A year ago, Joe Biden had engineered the biggest reduction in the deficit in 10 years, and he had shepherded into law the Inflation Reduction Act, which contains $60 billion for domestic clean energy, a good portion of which will come to West Virginia in the form of production tax credits for solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and critical mineral processing. At the same time, Donald Trump denied that top secret documents continued to be stashed at Mar-a-Lago, a lie that would be undone the following month.
July 2022 was the month that 25 GOP senators were seen fist bumping after blocking a bill that would have provided screening, support and care for veterans who were exposed to agent orange in Vietnam. Veterans, and others, are unlikely to forget those images. It was the same month that Republicans opposed a CHIPS bill designed to bring production of computer chips back to America from China.
It was the month that inflation was beginning its steady decline, to the point that it now is at a low of 3%. The baby food shortage ended that month. Thus, GOP talking points about inflation and baby food shortages faded into the rearview mirror. Also in July 2022, with every bit of evidence showing that Biden had won the 2020 election, Trump continued his boring and false rant that the vote had been rigged.
Unemployment was steadily declining (it now rests at 3.6%, which is de facto full employment) and, with its demise, another GOP talking point had gone belly-up. As they scavenged for anything else they could briefly portray as an indication of the end of America, GOP leaders latched on to drag shows and wokeness, evil twins capable of causing America Flags to burst into flames, they implied. But now, as those demons seem to have had their day, a movie about a plastic doll suffers its time in their barrel. Far too many Republicans fail to understand that their string of “vital” issues are little more than the dying petals of the day lily, each beautifully abloom in late June, each destined to fall when brushed by the hot winds of July.
As one imaginary demon after another evaporates, House Republicans turn their focus to allegations of “weaponization” of the Department of Justice by the Biden administration. But key potential witnesses either have had little information worth sharing or have disappeared to parts unknown. Simultaneously, another House committee sputters and loses traction toward its goal of uncovering dirt on the president via an investigation of his son, Hunter. If it eventually accomplishes that aim, so be it. But, to date, after months of straining, it has produced little in the way of evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden.
Trump’s likely defense in the Capitol breach case (this is being written on Thursday as indictments seem imminent) is that he believed he had won the election, despite all the available evidence showing that the election had been fairly decided. Nevertheless, Jan. 6 jurors aren’t likely to care about trivialities such as whether the yegg who cracked a safe really believed the money belonged to him.
Thus, a look back in time helps us understand where we have been and suggests where we might be headed. As it turns out, preservation of the Republic, along with the right to abortion, steadily lead the field of issues that will be on the minds of voters in Nov. 2024. Biden’s accomplishments, Republican distraction strategies and Trump’s irritating whining, along with his alleged criminality, will factor in, as well.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.