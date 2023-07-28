Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A look back at events of a year ago provides perspective on today’s political scene.

July 2022 was the month that Republicans responded to a 10-year-old Ohio child’s travel to Indiana for an abortion by first saying that the story was a hoax, then alleging that the doctor who performed it was a criminal, and finally pivoting to focus on the rapist’s illegal presence in the country. Their attention seldom shifted to the child’s victimization by both the rapist and by their own anti-abortion extremism. The right to abortion will be one of the top two issues in the November 2024 election.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

