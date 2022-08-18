Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Is President Joe Biden a senile fool whose public comments are fed to him by his aides through an earpiece, or is he a conniving genius who weaponized the FBI to search Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence? And what should we make of the fact that Donald Trump, after he accused the FBI of planting evidence, demanded that it be returned to him? For the answers, check which day of the week it is in MAGA-township.

Last week, acting under a duly issued search warrant, the FBI found many Top Secret documents that Trump had illegally taken to his Florida home. The FBI’s work was by the book. Unless you are one of the folks mentioned below.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.

