Is President Joe Biden a senile fool whose public comments are fed to him by his aides through an earpiece, or is he a conniving genius who weaponized the FBI to search Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence? And what should we make of the fact that Donald Trump, after he accused the FBI of planting evidence, demanded that it be returned to him? For the answers, check which day of the week it is in MAGA-township.
Last week, acting under a duly issued search warrant, the FBI found many Top Secret documents that Trump had illegally taken to his Florida home. The FBI’s work was by the book. Unless you are one of the folks mentioned below.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., threatened to investigate Attorney General Merrick Garland. Rep. Marjory Taylor Greene, R- Ga., shouted, “Defund the FBI.” Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Bobert screamed, “Gestapo tactics!” Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, said, “They’ve declared war.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called the search “madness.” Rep. Paul Gosart, R-Ariz., said the FBI should be “destroyed.” The West Virginia Republican Party called the warrant “tyrannous,” adding that Biden is “weaponizing” the FBI. The folks at Fox News rendered equally baseless claims.
Thus, the MAGA-ites, mistaking themselves for mythological deities, hurled thunderbolts at the FBI, evidently because, in their tightly closed eyes, Donald Trump can do no wrong. In doing so, the former president’s apologists and sycophants have sunk to creating verbal smoke screens to cloud what the FBI discovered.
Because I am charitable to a fault, I am willing to consider that perhaps Trump’s over-the-edge supporters just needed to let it all out in a sort of primal scream therapy for the perpetually aggrieved. Nevertheless, the non-delusional among us understand that the FBI found 11 sets of classified documents, four of them stamped “Top Secret” and another stamped “Top Secret/SCI” which is evidently one click more secret than Top Secret.
Trump’s supporters seem uninterested in his reasons for wanting the documents. Unrepentant money-grubber that he is, perhaps he hoped to sell them to our enemies. Or the documents may contain dirt he could have leveraged in blackmail schemes. Not a stretch, given his effort to extort election assistance from Ukraine, his attempts to strong-arm election officials in various states, his fraudulent university, his illegal use of Trump Foundation charitable contributions to pay his own bills, his likely tax fraud and other criminality.
The reckless rhetoric by Trump and his supporters is going to get more people killed. It evidently motivated a Cincinnati man to open fire on an FBI office which resulted in his being shot to death by agents. Mentions of “civil war” have increased by a factor of 10 on platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.
What will stop their misplaced outrage at law enforcement? Commentator Malcom Nance is convinced it will take a mass killing on the scale of the Oklahoma City bombing before Trump’s supporters will be jolted into turning off their incendiary rhetoric. Trump himself could save lives by forcefully insisting on an end to the verbal attacks on the FBI. But he won’t. He likes the chaos. He was in no rush to call off the dogs on Jan. 6. America need not hold her breath now.
It has come to this. The once proud Republican Party is now little more than a cheap imitation of its former self. It is now the MAGA Party, nothing more, with the exceptions of a handful such as Reps. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. In its fealty to Trump and to Trumpism, the GOP is a dinosaur that aimlessly wandered into a tar pit. It thrashes and shrieks in its panicked struggle against reality. It writhes, gasping against the muck for its final shallow breaths. But the unforgiving mire has no reason to rest, as it steadily pulls the Party to the darkest of dark places in the nation’s history.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.