It evidently wasn’t enough that our state’s legislative Republican supermajority decided to deprive women of their right to an abortion. Clearly, that backward bit of business was the first step on a larger journey to unleash big government on the populace.
Which brings us to Amendment 2 and Amendment 4, coming to your Nov. 8 ballot. With this pair of expectorations into the eyes of the people, the GOP in Charleston clearly has set its sights on grabbing control away from local and county governments.
Republicans had earlier revealed much about their true colors when they declared that local communities were forbidden to do away with statues of those who had taken up arms against the Red, White and Blue during the Civil War. Ironically, there was a time when Republicans eschewed the all-powerful, centralized, big-government “nanny state” they now have become.
Amendment 4, if passed, would put legislators in charge of what is taught to our students in social studies, English and math. And it would permit our legislators, most of whom would crack like an egg after a week teaching a classroom full of fifth-graders, to decide how teachers are trained and how students are disciplined. I will vote no to that. Because I am sane.
Their war on local public education goes back to a pair of teacher strikes after which our GOP responded with legislation that would rob our state’s public schools of $4,300 every time a student opts for an education from the vegetable garden of alternatives that substitute for simply getting up in the morning and attending public school. Students’ exotic possibilities now include home schooling, private schooling, big pods, little pods, in-person charter schools and online charter schools.
Aside from the disaster-in-waiting that is Amendment 4, equally awful is Amendment 2, which looks like another Republican effort to grab power from the counties and relocate it to Charleston. If passed, the aptly named number 2 would permit the geniuses in the Republican-controlled Legislature to do away with taxes on business inventory, machinery and equipment, along with the taxes we pay on our personal property (vehicles and the like), thus blowing a gaping hole in county budgets. To compensate for their gift to the rich, they’d have to raise taxes somewhere, the sales tax being a likely target.
The push for Amendment 2 comes about because the GOP supermajority puts its faith in the notion that businesses in other states will become so enamored with West Virginia’s absence of business and inventory taxes that they will race to set up shop here. It’s a precept that has been debunked more times than our governor’s claim that he lives in Charleston.
What attracts business is not the absence of a tax on inventory and equipment. It is the cost of labor and the presence of a well-trained labor force that are the primary factors in deciding where to locate. Amendment 2 and its sister, Amendment 4, represent a one-two punch that would undercut funding for county services and county boards of education, which, in turn, would erode the quality of services and education for the next generation. And that would eat away at the likelihood we can provide the services and the educated, trained labor force that businesses value.
What would take up the slack in county budgets if Amendment 2 passes? Hopes and prayers, mostly. Instead of serving as gateways to prosperity, it is quite possible that nearly every county would find a gaping hole in its funding for law enforcement, fire protection, EMT services, parks, recreation and more with passage of Amendment 2. It’s a fact so simple that even a Republican legislator ought to be able to understand it.
On Nov. 8, West Virginians should slam the door on Amendments 2 and 4.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.