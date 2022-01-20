President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he is open to reducing the cost of the Build Back Better legislation by cutting some of its proposed benefits.
Even with a few cuts, the legislation would deliver massive relief to struggling families, seniors and working people. But reducing the cost of the bill won’t change Sen. Joe Manchin’s affinity for the Senate’s filibuster, an increasingly abused rule that invites a single senator to stop progress dead in its tracks.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and all her Republican Senate colleagues also remain rock solid against modifications to the filibuster rule. This month, Capito said, “legislative accomplishments could be undone and redone” if the filibuster were eliminated, adding, “We are able to get things done in a bipartisan way,” which does not explain why she and the other 49 GOP senators voted against thoughtful voting rights legislation just two days ago.
While I ponder ways to achieve Manchin’s and Capito’s understanding of the wonderfulness of the filibuster, I suggest that the senators undertake a road trip to visit some of the good people they represent. Thus, they could explain the beauty of the filibuster to a worried senior citizen in Clarksburg who can only stare at the carpet as the senators elucidate how preservation of the filibuster trumps the man’s “medicine or groceries” cash-flow predicament, which Build Back Better would solve.
They could chat with a Boone County mother to explain that her children’s hunger is reduced to nothing beside the comeliness of a filibuster. And perhaps the senators would tout the filibuster’s grandeur to an out-of-work Williamson coal miner who endures evaporation of the college hopes of his high school-age children, watching their educational futures drift away on the airy breezes of a Senate rule.
For that Clarksburg senior citizen, Build Back Better would allow the Medicare agency to negotiate lower drug prices with Big Pharma, while placing a cap of $2,000 a year on his medications and limiting his insulin costs to $35 a month.
For the Boone County mom, Build Back Better would ensure food security for her children by expanding school meals and providing a $65 monthly summer food allowance. Another of the bill’s advantages would enhance health care for her neighbor, who is an expectant mother.
At the same time, increased funding of Pell grants would invigorate the college dreams for children of the jobless man in Williamson. But the catch is this: Sens. Capito and Manchin, D-W.Va., evidently view affordable medicines, nutrition and education to be small potatoes, compared to the hallowed majesty of the filibuster rule.
There is much more within the BBB that would energize the Mountain State, if not for the filibuster. The legislation would create a jobs program akin to the one that pulled America out of the Great Depression in the 1930s. It would enhance incentives for wind and solar power, and deliver other people-friendly advantages, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit. But in the eyes of Capito and Manchin, those advantages evidently fade to nothing when compared to the glittering elegance of the filibuster.
Increased taxes on those who make above $400,000 a year would keep the BBB close to budget-neutral, and adjustments such as lowering the cutoff to $350,000 or, as Biden suggested, eliminating a couple of the bill’s benefits (there are many that I didn’t mention above) would put the legislation in the black.
It all could happen, except for a slavish devotion to the filibuster rule, an infection for which the only vaccines are a clear head and a determination to do what’s right for the folks at home.