So, you think you will have the right to vote in 2024? Maybe. Maybe not. That might depend on your circumstances and the state you live in because, in the past two years, busy bee Republican-led legislatures in 33 states have enacted 144 laws that will make it less convenient, if not impossible, to vote, according to Voting Rights Lab.

Red state legislatures have eliminated drop boxes, added requirements for mail-in ballots to be notarize and forbidden the distribution of food or water to voters standing in long lines among other roadblocks to voting. Right now, the Alabama legislature is pushing a bill to make it a crime for nonfamily members to assist anyone who is filling out or returning a mail-in ballot. Tough luck for the widowed grandma with no family close by.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt

@marshall.edu.

