So, you think you will have the right to vote in 2024? Maybe. Maybe not. That might depend on your circumstances and the state you live in because, in the past two years, busy bee Republican-led legislatures in 33 states have enacted 144 laws that will make it less convenient, if not impossible, to vote, according to Voting Rights Lab.
Red state legislatures have eliminated drop boxes, added requirements for mail-in ballots to be notarize and forbidden the distribution of food or water to voters standing in long lines among other roadblocks to voting. Right now, the Alabama legislature is pushing a bill to make it a crime for nonfamily members to assist anyone who is filling out or returning a mail-in ballot. Tough luck for the widowed grandma with no family close by.
It shouldn’t be that way. In 2021 a group of U.S. senators introduced the Freedom to Vote Act. Its aim was to ensure free and fair elections so that the U.S. would have what the Constitution describes as a “republican form of government” in which the people enjoy the freedom to elect their lawmakers. That group of senators included Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Tim Kaine, D-Va., Angus King, I-Maine, Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Alex Padilla, D-Calif., Jon Tester, D-Mont. and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.
Unfortunately, Senate Republicans (with the exception of co-sponsor Murkowski) preferred that fewer people vote because, when more people vote, Democrats tend to win. So the GOP filibustered the Freedom to Vote Act, killing it. The bill would have insured same day voter registration nationwide as well as 14 consecutive days for early voting along with a guarantee that everyone who wanted to vote by mail could do so, as was highly successful (and without significant voter fraud, according to then-Attorney General William Barr) during the pandemic. And the new law would have mandated that voting lines be no more than 30 minutes long.
The Freedom to Vote Act also would have required that polling places for rural voters and college students would be near where they live. And there would have been criminal penalties for candidates and campaign officials who failed to report interactions with foreign governments, such as occurred when Donald Trump’s campaign chair, Paul Manafort, supplied Russia with internal polling data.
Aware that more citizens would be likely to vote, Senate Republicans killed the Freedom to Vote Act despite its reforms, or, more likely, because of them. The legislation, had it survived, would have made voting more accessible and convenient. Thus, Republicans aborted the Freedom to Vote Act while it was in legislative utero.
Had it not died via Republicans’ filibuster, the Freedom to Vote Act also would have kept partisan “poll watchers” at least eight feet from voters and made doxing (giving out home addresses, phone numbers, etc., of election workers) a crime. And it would have ended the stupefyingly undemocratic practice of gerrymandering.
Despite GOP opposition, had all 51 Democrats voted for a one-time suspension of the filibuster rule, the Freedom to Vote Act would have outlived the filibuster. Thus, your right to vote would have been reinforced. Unfortunately, two Dems concluded that the filibuster rule, which is nowhere to be found within the Constitution and may be changed by a simple majority vote of the body, is more valuable than your right to vote. And in a stroke of Shakespearian irony, one of those two senators was Manchin. The other was Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. (who has since converted to Independent).
Now, as red-state legislators continue to feverishly work at stripping your right to vote, one may only wish that Manchin and Sinema had valued the sanctity of the right to vote above a Senate rule that itself chips away at the heart of democracy. That is worth remembering in November 2024.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University.