Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

If Republicans would stop stalling the much needed, and inevitable, increase in the debt ceiling, they could get back to doing what they do best: concealing their hatred of Donald Trump.

The debt ceiling can be a confusing topic. To better understand what’s at stake, consider Dick and Jane who co-own a string of 50 fast food franchises. They often borrowed from banks to finance construction of their new restaurants. They always repaid their debts to their banks because, had they not done so, the results would have been disastrous. Even just one default on a loan could well have dried up future loan opportunities for Dick and Jane, Inc.

Stories you might like

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

Recommended for you