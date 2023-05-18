If Republicans would stop stalling the much needed, and inevitable, increase in the debt ceiling, they could get back to doing what they do best: concealing their hatred of Donald Trump.
The debt ceiling can be a confusing topic. To better understand what’s at stake, consider Dick and Jane who co-own a string of 50 fast food franchises. They often borrowed from banks to finance construction of their new restaurants. They always repaid their debts to their banks because, had they not done so, the results would have been disastrous. Even just one default on a loan could well have dried up future loan opportunities for Dick and Jane, Inc.
However, one day Dick said to Jane, “I won’t pay back any more of your bank loans unless you agree that we cut the health insurance for our employees and stop giving discounts to senior citizens, veterans and first responders.” The business-savvy Jane replied, “What do you mean ‘my’ loans? These are our company’s loans, you doofus. You own our debts, too!”
Thus, Republican members of Congress, like Dick, are pretending that the nation’s debts aren’t their debts. And they seem unconcerned that defaulting on the nation’s bills would trigger a global financial meltdown.
If Uncle Sam’s bills aren’t paid (by raising the debt ceiling), there will be delays in delivery of Social Security checks and slowdowns in pay for members of the military. The Department of Labor and Moody’s Analytics estimate that 8 million jobs would be lost in the U.S., alone.
Historically, both Republicans and Democrats have agreed to raise the debt ceiling to pay the bills. They did so when Ronald Reagan tripled the national debt, and again when the debt doubled under George W. Bush. And when America’s outstanding bills rose by a whopping 39% ($7.8 trillion) under Donald Trump, Democrats, perhaps while gnashing their teeth, agreed that the nation’s debts had to be paid.
Now the GOP, led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is engaging in debt ceiling extortion. It’s Republicans’ backhanded means to achieve aims that they couldn’t accomplish with legislation. Sounding like old-time Hollywood film gangsters, Republicans are saying, in essence, “It’d be real bad if the old folks don’t get their Social Security checks and if members of the military didn’t get paid.”
Congressional GOP members say that they will vote to pay the bills that, like Dick, they co-own, but only if Democrats agree to their demands. What demands are those? They insist that all discretionary spending be slashed by nearly half. They demand that Dems agree to halt nutrition assistance for more than a million poor families, eliminate medical care at community health centers for nearly 2 million families and slash Head Start for 200,000 children.
Dems would also have to give the go ahead to eliminate up to 125 air traffic control towers, put a stop to Biden’s student debt relief plan and cut Pell grants for needy college students by $1,000. Additionally, Democrats would have to give in to Republicans’ desires to do away with green energy tax credits, elimination of 11,000 jobs at the FBI and slashing the IRS budget to make it more difficult to catch tax deadbeats.
“Do all of that,” Republicans are saying. “Only then will we agree to raise the debt ceiling and pay the country’s bills. Otherwise, you Dems will have caused a recession and a global financial meltdown.”
As House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., put it, “Republicans didn’t produce a budget. They produced a ransom note.” As a result, Democrats, like Jane in the scenario above, have to remind the GOP, “These are your debts too, doofus!”
During typical, stable times going back to the 1960s, the debt ceiling has been raised on more than 70 occasions, because both political parties knew that a default on the nation’s debts would be calamitous. Now, members of the congressional GOP seem to believe the American people wouldn’t notice a financial disaster, one caused by Republicans being doofuses.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.