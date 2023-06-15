The drive home from Sunday services at the Church of Hero Worship is often sidetracked onto Disappointment Boulevard. That’s the situation for Donald Trump’s supporters, as they find themselves at the intersection of the charges against him and their own faith in his wonderfulness. The resulting internal conflict is most comfortably dealt with by clinging to the notion that he is being persecuted.
Thus, some of his followers remain hopelessly lost, without a map or GPS, and too stubborn to ask for directions. Instead, they ask, “What about Hillary’s emails?” without pausing to consider that, in 2018, Trump’s Department of Justice concluded that there was no evidence that Hillary Clinton had intentionally deleted any sensitive emails.
But there is always another straw to grasp, like Trump’s transparently false claim that the Presidential Records Act gave him the authority to keep the classified documents that he toted to Mar-a-Lago and is accused of refusing to return, which is at the root of his federal indictment on 37 criminal charges related to the Espionage Act. As it turns out, the Presidential Records Act doesn’t save Trump. Rather, it condemns him, because it mandates that the government retain and preserve all presidential records.
Republican politicians continue to mouth support for Trump because their bases overlap with his base. Several of them, like House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., with fingers crossed behind their backs, termed this week’s espionage charges, “Weaponization of federal law enforcement.” Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., likened the indictments to the tactics of a “banana republic.” If their hogwash sounds like reasoned logic to you, it is time to send your pandering detector back to the factory for a tune-up.
Trump’s supporters would be wise to consider the case of retired Air Force officer Robert Birchum who, two weeks ago, was sentenced to three years in prison for retention of classified documents. Birchum’s case closely parallels Trump’s. Investigators found numerous classified documents in his house in the U.S., on a thumb drive and in a storage pod in his driveway. Other classified documents were discovered at his living quarters in Afghanistan. Was Birchum’s prosecution a “weaponization” of our government or a sign that the U.S. is becoming a “banana republic?” If second graders know the correct answers to those questions, shouldn’t Trump’s supporters?
Another MAGA meme currently afloat is that there are no differences between Trump’s and Biden’s retention of documents. The two are, “the exact same situation,” McCarthy said, which is preposterous. Biden may have burned the popcorn, but Trump had a side hustle as an arsonist for hire.
The differences that McCarthy hopes you won’t notice begin with the fact that Trump schemed to keep hundreds of documents, while Biden was fully cooperative. Biden invited authorities to search his homes, while Trump lied about having returned all the documents and worked with his aides to move documents from place to place in an effort to hide them from authorities. Biden had inadvertently kept a handful of documents while Trump admits that his document grab was intentional, saying, “I had every right to do it.” Biden had absentmindedly walked out of the bank with the teller’s pen in his pocket while Trump was cracking the safe.
Moreover, evidence of Trump’s alleged espionage-related violations did not originate with a cabal of devious Dems as the Donald would have you believe. Rather, the evidence has come straight from sources such as Trump’s own lips; his aides’ phone records; photos of the boxes that were snapped by Trump’s staff; email messages among his staff; Trump’s interactions with a Republican political action committee representative (to whom Trump is said to have shown classified material); Trump’s one-time attorney, Evan Corcoran; and Mar-a-Lago security video.
Before swallowing any more of Trump’s “witch hunt” moldy cheese, ask yourself why the bulk of the evidence oozed up from the bowels of Mar-a-Lago and from Trump’s own words. And consider that when Trump said of the charges, “I never thought it was possible,” he was revealing the most basic reason that he now must face them.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.