The drive home from Sunday services at the Church of Hero Worship is often sidetracked onto Disappointment Boulevard. That’s the situation for Donald Trump’s supporters, as they find themselves at the intersection of the charges against him and their own faith in his wonderfulness. The resulting internal conflict is most comfortably dealt with by clinging to the notion that he is being persecuted.

Thus, some of his followers remain hopelessly lost, without a map or GPS, and too stubborn to ask for directions. Instead, they ask, “What about Hillary’s emails?” without pausing to consider that, in 2018, Trump’s Department of Justice concluded that there was no evidence that Hillary Clinton had intentionally deleted any sensitive emails.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.