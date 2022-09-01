Squirrels fly across the yard in their preparations for the coming of snow, while an occasional restless tree, as if to announce a change of seasons, shows us the beginning of its retreat from summer’s green garb. Each reminds us that it is a good time to sum up the fading summer.
It began tragically when 19 children and two adults were shot to death in Uvalde, Texas. Donald Trump blamed our “corrupt” legal system. Gov. Jim Justice said it was porn, social media and video games. Others pointed to unarmed teachers and to schools with too many doors. They brought to mind a 1960 western film, “The Unforgiven” in which Audrey Hepburn, while holed up in a cabin surrounded by hostile “Indians,” speaks of her fears and conflicts. “I never killed anybody before,” she says. As if he somehow knew that our nation would ultimately see many Uvaldes, Burt Lancaster’s character quietly tells her, “The gun does the killing.”
For comic relief, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., predicted, “Probably, in about four or five generations, nobody will be straight anymore. They’ll all be gay or trans…” Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert boarded the crazy train, saying, “If you’re a Republican, you can’t even lie to Congress or lie to the FBI.” This week, Donald Trump bored us with another demand that the 2020 election be overturned. As a closing comedic act, West Virginia’s Legislature met in special session and, fortunately for the people, emerged with nothing to show for it.
It was a summer that saw Republican officials and Trump White House insiders testify before the House Select Committee that is investigating Jan. 6. Committee Chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., began by saying that the evidence would reveal, “A sprawling, multi-step conspiracy,” to “overturn the will of the people…an attempted coup… [with] Donald Trump at the center.” The hearings didn’t disappoint. Now, after a few weeks’ hiatus, the Select Committee is again warming up in the bullpen.
Early Summer’s Republican hopes for retaking the House and Senate are fading. Blaming both the baby food shortage and inflation on Democrats seemed like a winner. But as the former has evaporated, and latter is steadily lessening, what will GOP leaders do next?
A former Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Derrick Evans, reported to prison after admitting his guilt for invading the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He accepted full responsibility for his crime, he told the judge. But the next day, not so much. Evans said on local radio that he “will never regret” his part in the effort to nullify the votes of 81 million Americans who voted for Joe Biden.
The U.S. Supreme Court set fire to 50 years of the right to abortion, fulfilling decades of conservative hopes by leaving the matter to the individual states. Immediately, some GOP leaders tossed the “individual states” precept aside by announcing their wishes for a nation-wide abortion ban.
Following the January recovery of more than 180 classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago storage locker, and despite assurances by Trump’s lawyers that there were no more to be had, the best-known search warrant in our history was carried out. It took place mainly because witnesses were quietly telling the Department of Justice that more Top Secret documents remained within Trump’s Florida residence. Sure enough, there they were. And while the former president’s existence as an un-indicted man teeters on the edge, it is tempting to say something bad about his character, but I couldn’t damage it.
And with summer’s close, we anticipate an inevitable fall.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.