Squirrels fly across the yard in their preparations for the coming of snow, while an occasional restless tree, as if to announce a change of seasons, shows us the beginning of its retreat from summer’s green garb. Each reminds us that it is a good time to sum up the fading summer.

It began tragically when 19 children and two adults were shot to death in Uvalde, Texas. Donald Trump blamed our “corrupt” legal system. Gov. Jim Justice said it was porn, social media and video games. Others pointed to unarmed teachers and to schools with too many doors. They brought to mind a 1960 western film, “The Unforgiven” in which Audrey Hepburn, while holed up in a cabin surrounded by hostile “Indians,” speaks of her fears and conflicts. “I never killed anybody before,” she says. As if he somehow knew that our nation would ultimately see many Uvaldes, Burt Lancaster’s character quietly tells her, “The gun does the killing.”

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.

