Hundreds of Americans now must live with criminal records because they stormed the U.S. Capitol after they had placed their faith in Donald Trump.
Was his concoction of the “stolen election” lie merely a means to salve a fragile ego? Or was he hoping that stealing four additional years in the White House would shield him against criminal and civil prosecutions? Or was the “Big Lie” merely a monetary scam? Possibly so, given that the Jan. 6 Committee has shown that donations intended to fight the “stolen” election have been spent mostly on anything but.
The House Jan. 6 Select Committee is not a Democratic Party kangaroo court, as some would have us believe. In fact, the committee has yet to hear testimony from any Democrats. Rather, all witnesses to date (this is being written early on Thursday) in the first two hearings have been Republican insiders. They have included Donald Trump’s campaign managers, his White House lawyers, his attorney general, William Barr, his daughter, Ivanka and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Their statements, under oath, are damning for the former president.
The initial pair of hearings left us with several findings. First, as mail-in and absentee ballots were being counted and the tide turned to Joe Biden’s favor, Trump began to panic. His cadre of MAGA insiders, with one exception, counseled him that the outcome remained in doubt, but he would likely lose. The dissenter was Rudy Giuliani, who was “definitely intoxicated” according to testimony by Trump’s senior campaign adviser, Jason Miller. Giuliani, according to testimony, advised Trump to simply declare victory. And Trump took the advice of the drunk. On television, at 2:30 a.m., he claimed, “This is fraud. Frankly, we did win.”
Barr testified how he and his Department of Justice deputies, Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Donoghue, explained to Trump that there was no fraud. Kushner and White House lawyers Eric Herschmann and Derek Lyons, as well as campaign lawyers Matt Morgan and Alex Cannon, did the same. Yet, just this week, the former president produced a rambling 12-page essay of denial, confusion and misdirection in which he bizarrely continued to assert that the election was stolen.
The Republicans’ testimony, and video evidence, revealed that Donald Trump fomented the siege at the Capitol, then watched for more than three hours as Capitol and D.C. Metro police were being clubbed with blunt objects and splashed with toxic bear spray. Rather than call off the dogs, Trump tweeted to them, “[Vice President] Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done.”
We learned that the Capitol attack was not the spontaneous episode that the fertile imaginations of many Trump apologists have claimed. Video showed an organized phalanx of over 200 members of the extremist Proud Boys marching toward the Capitol at 10:30 a.m., well prior to Trump’s speech. Many said they had been called to their task by Trump. They were the tip of the spear, while the larger subsequent mob, sent by Trump following his speech, pushed them into the Capitol.
Trump could not possibly believe he won unless he is delusional or is an idiot. Yet, even today, with his feet astride the national fault line that he manufactured, he continues to shout that the widening fissure is solid ground.
Jesus said, “No one is so blind as he who will not see.” Christ might have added a corollary, “Anyone can hold a cane and a tin cup and stand on the corner pretending to be blind.”