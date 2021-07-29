Four police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 described this week to the House Select Committee how they allegedly were brutalized and subjected to racist taunts and how the rioters shouted that Donald Trump had sent them to “Stop the Steal.”
If, upon hearing their words, your heart and mind were not moved to understand how America was taken to the brink of an authoritarian dictatorship, then you have slipped the bonds of reason and drifted to places that remain unknown to rational people.
Which brings us to the abiding importance of words and of language. Our terminology matters because our words shape our subsequent responses to events. Specifically, what words should we use to rightly describe those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6? One wag termed them “Vanilla ISIS,” another suggested, “Ya’ll-Qaida.” There are kernels of truth in such comedy.
Elsewhere, however, the Capitol invaders have been called rioters, insurrectionists, protesters, patriots, tourists and more. I have concluded that the term “domestic terrorist” best applies, mainly because it fits the federal statute. U.S. Code at 18 U.S.C. 2331(5), defines domestic terrorism as activities: “(1) Involving acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State; (2) Appearing to be intended to: Intimidate or coerce a civilian population; influence policy of a government by mass destruction, assassination or kidnapping; and (3) occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States.”
Hundreds of the Capitol invaders appear to have checked all three boxes. Federal courts will dutifully review the efforts of any who wish to squirm their way around the law.
Which brings us to another issue involving terminology, specifically our media’s struggle to avoid labeling Trump’s lies as just that. However, virtually every major news outlet, including latecomer to the party The New York Times, has now come to describe his falsehoods as lies. Had they done so earlier on, perhaps Jan. 6 would not have occurred. Terminology matters.
Certainly, most politicians bend the truth a bit. But Trump broke new ground with the sheer frequency, amplitude and durability of his confabulations, which even now continue unabated. From the size of his inaugural crowd four years ago to the “Big Lie” of a stolen election, we have scarcely known a day without a Trumpian whopper. Thankfully, his evident immunity to the media’s calling out his lies has worn off. Perhaps, one day, West Virginia’s congressional delegation will even term the Big Lie a lie.
In a local episode involving terminology, it seemed to have finally been decided that the state’s constitution requires that the governor reside in the capital city, although this particular governor evidently doesn’t. But the governor might yet argue that he does, indeed, reside in Charleston, based on occasional overnights in the Governor’s Mansion. I suggest that the state’s citizens not focus extensively on where the governor lives. Let it go. Instead, it is wise that we consider that, when it comes to bills we can’t pay, we are mere amateurs when juxtaposed against their governor’s financial embarrassment.
While discussing terms, “woke” is another of interest. It is employed derisively by conservatives to denigrate people whose primary sin is that they pay attention to inequities in the culture. Even Trump invoked the word, recently saying, “Wokeism makes you lose, ruins your mind and ruins you as a person. You become warped. You become demented.” Well, if nothing else, now we know how it happened.