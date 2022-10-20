Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Throughout 10 public hearings, the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 has brought forth a tsunami of evidence to convince all but the terminally closed-minded that Donald Trump calculated a premeditated attempt to bring an end to American democracy.

The committee hearings have uncovered a dozen steps in Trump’s multi-pronged scheme. Step one was his pre-election rhetoric that only a rigged vote could defeat him. Step two was the Election Night claim that he had won, despite having been told by insiders, such as his campaign chief, Bill Stepien, top aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner and others, that the facts were against him.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

