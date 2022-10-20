Throughout 10 public hearings, the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 has brought forth a tsunami of evidence to convince all but the terminally closed-minded that Donald Trump calculated a premeditated attempt to bring an end to American democracy.
The committee hearings have uncovered a dozen steps in Trump’s multi-pronged scheme. Step one was his pre-election rhetoric that only a rigged vote could defeat him. Step two was the Election Night claim that he had won, despite having been told by insiders, such as his campaign chief, Bill Stepien, top aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner and others, that the facts were against him.
The third and fourth steps were the filing of dozens of lawsuits (they all failed for lack of evidence) claiming the vote was rigged, followed by Trump’s pressure on then-Attorney General Bill Barr to search out fictional voting irregularities. When Barr reported to Trump that such allegations were unfounded, the grifter-in-chief slithered on to step five, pressuring state officials. Best known was his cajoling of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to simply “find (manufacture) 11,780 votes.”
Step six in the premeditated broadside against America was Trump’s effort to corrupt the Department of Justice. On Dec. 27, 2020, he called acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen (Barr had resigned days earlier), urging Rosen: “Just say that the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen,” according to the notes taken by the DOJ’s Richard Donoghue who participated in the call. When Rosen refused, Trump quietly conspired, with Rosen’s underling, Jeffrey Clark, to carry out step seven, a scheme in which Trump would fire Rosen and replace him with Clark, who would then do the dirty deed that Rosen had refused. Only the threat of mass resignations by top DOJ officials caused Trump to scrap the plan.
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel described step eight. During a phone conversation with Trump, the president handed the phone to attorney John Eastman who “introduced the fake-electors plan,” McDaniel testified. Rationality provides no reason why, under penalty of perjury, McDaniel would have made that up.
When that scheme exploded in Trump’s face, he turned to step nine, directly pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence to simply break the law by declaring the election was either rigged or in doubt and should not be certified. Trump’s pressure was so intense, and public, that Pence became a target of the blood-lusting mob on Jan. 6. But Pence refused to knuckle under. In a later speech, Pence said, “President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. He was wrong.”
Thus, Trump’s odds of becoming an authoritarian dictator were slipping away. His desperation gave birth to step 10, his incitement of the Jan. 6 mob, urging them to march to the Capitol and “fight like Hell,” even though he had been told by the Secret Service that some of them were armed. In step 11, Trump ignored multiple pleadings that he stop the violence. White House attorneys Pat Cipollone and Eric Herschmann urged him to bring it to an end, as did family members Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, and members of Congress and the Cabinet, as well as Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.
Ignoring all of them, Trump watched the Capitol being breached on TV, then moved to step 12. He threw “gasoline on the fire” as White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson put it, when, in a 2:24 p.m. tweet, he told the mob that Pence “lacked courage” to void the 2020 election. At that, the U.S. Capitol was completely overrun. It wasn’t until 4:17 p.m., as security was being restored, that Trump belatedly sent a message telling his rioters to go home.
Those were the dozen premeditated steps in Trump’s coup attempt. The evidence shows that, for the nation to heal, it cannot be only the little people who face consequences. Donald Trump must be indicted for insurrection against the United States.
The Select Committee’s question to Attorney General Merrick Garland is "What are you waiting for?"
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.