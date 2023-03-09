Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As Milton residents dried out after recent flooding, Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., drifted into the Mud River town where she hailed the announcement of $190.7 million for a much-needed flood wall. With smiles on both of her faces, she failed to mention that she voted against the funding, which came from the Omnibus Spending bill. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W Va., and Shelly Moore Capito, R-W. Va., also were in Milton. They voted in favor of the funding, unlike the hypocritical Miller.

When it comes to bringing down the once adequate Republican Party, hypocrisy such as Miller’s works best when it’s coupled with craziness. As an example of the latter, at the recent meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Donald Trump railed against, “Sinister forces trying to kill America…” sneering that his possible presidential primary opponents -- which include Nikki Haley and are likely to also include Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence -- are “communists.” Condemning alleged commies was, indeed, crazy, coming from Trump, who is given to singing Hosannahs to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.

