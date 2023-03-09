As Milton residents dried out after recent flooding, Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., drifted into the Mud River town where she hailed the announcement of $190.7 million for a much-needed flood wall. With smiles on both of her faces, she failed to mention that she voted against the funding, which came from the Omnibus Spending bill. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W Va., and Shelly Moore Capito, R-W. Va., also were in Milton. They voted in favor of the funding, unlike the hypocritical Miller.
When it comes to bringing down the once adequate Republican Party, hypocrisy such as Miller’s works best when it’s coupled with craziness. As an example of the latter, at the recent meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Donald Trump railed against, “Sinister forces trying to kill America…” sneering that his possible presidential primary opponents -- which include Nikki Haley and are likely to also include Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence -- are “communists.” Condemning alleged commies was, indeed, crazy, coming from Trump, who is given to singing Hosannahs to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un.
The Mar-A-Lago madman added, “If Nancy Peolsi would have accepted our National Guard or our soldiers you wouldn’t have had January 6.”
Hold it right there, Donald. You’re implying that the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion was a bad thing. So, why did you recently say that you would pardon all of those involved? And it was Trump, as president, who was in charge of the D.C. National Guard, not former House Speaker Pelosi.
Elsewhere, the Republicans’ long-awaited U.S. House Select Committee on Weaponization of the Federal Government has imploded. Despite committee chair Rep. Jim Jordan’s, R-Ohio, months’ of promises that dozens of witnesses would blow the doors off the deep state, it isn’t happening.
Democrats released the committee’s initial closed door testimony from three leadoff GOP witnesses, each a former FBI agent. The first witness was revealed as a member of the loony far-right, anti-government, xenophobic, extremist gun rights group the “Three Percenters,” several of whose members were arrested for crimes committed during the Jan. 6 insurrection. The second witness had compared COVID-19 vaccine mandates (such as those our military had in place, until recently) to genocide committed by Polish reserve police during World War II. The third admitted to having no firsthand knowledge of any deep state activity at all. If it was basketball, Republicans were trailing 20-0 and had yet to get the ball across half-court.
Elsewhere, shadow speaker of the U.S. House, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., recently suffered an attack of the vapors when two people said unpleasant things to her as she dined in a Washington, D.C., restaurant. She is the same Marjorie Taylor Greene who may be seen on video stalking and haranguing 18-year-old David Hogg, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, as he walked down a street in Washington. When it comes to Greene, you’d need a bathyscaphe to find the depths of her hypocrisy and craziness.
Then comes Fox News’ host Tucker Carlson. As Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion lawsuit against the network continues, internal Fox communications show that two days before the Capitol insurrection, Carlson, in a message to Fox pals, said of Trump, “I hate him passionately … Admitting what a disaster [Trump’s presidency] has been is too tough to digest. But come on, there isn’t an upside to Trump.”
Evidently, the only thing Tucker hates more than Donald Trump is being honest with his audience because this week Carlson, now-outed as a Trump hater, is airing video of the Jan. 6 domestic terrorists in the rare moments when they weren’t assaulting police, or chanting about killing the vice president or violently attempting to negate the votes of 80 million Americans. “They were peaceful, orderly and meek. These were not insurrectionists. They were sightseers,” he said. Carlson has sunk so low that I am hearing rumors that the term “moral depravity” may sue him for damages to its reputation.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.